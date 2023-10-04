b.1998
photography
Torlage’s series Young Farmers won the Sony World Photography Awards Student Competition in 2021, propelling the Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography student onto the world stage and earning him a nod from the Royal Photographic Society. He uses photography to “learn about the people and places that surround me… [and] the nuances of South African lives that have a strong connection to the land”.
Young and Vital Artists: Coenraad Torlage
Wanted's Young and Vital Artist and award-winning Torlage, uses photography to learn about the people and places that surround him
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.