Coenraad Torlage.
Image: Supplied

b.1998

photography

Torlage’s series Young Farmers won the Sony World Photography Awards Student Competition in 2021, propelling the Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography student onto the world stage and earning him a nod from the Royal Photographic Society. He uses photography to “learn about the people and places that surround me… [and] the nuances of South African lives that have a strong connection to the land”.

Coenraad Torlage, Burning Tyre, 2021.
Image: Supplied

• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.

