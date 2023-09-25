b.1994
mixed media
Mbhele, winner of the 2022 Sasol New Signatures Art Competition, is a member of the Amasosha Art movement, a collective of young Durban-based artists. With a creative vision that is deeply rooted in traditional dance and the accompanying music, his work questions transformation in the life of South Africans, specifically youth.
Young and Vital Artists: Mondli Mbhele
Award-winning and a Wanted 2023 Young and Vital Artist, Mbhele's work questions transformation in the life of South Africans, specifically youth
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.