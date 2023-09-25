Mondli Mbhele.
Image: Supplied

b.1994

mixed media

Mbhele, winner of the 2022 Sasol New Signatures Art Competition, is a member of the Amasosha Art movement, a collective of young Durban-based artists. With a creative vision that is deeply rooted in traditional dance and the accompanying music, his work questions transformation in the life of South Africans, specifically youth.

Mondli Mbhele, Umkhokha wabaqaphi, 2023.
Mondli Mbhele, Umkhokha wabaqaphi, 2023.
Image: Supplied

