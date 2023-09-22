b.1995
photography
Sobekwa, who this year became the first photographer to win the FNB Art Prize, first ventured behind the lens just over a decade ago in his native Ekurhuleni. The Market Photo Workshop alumnus counts Ernest Cole among his influences and his intimate subject matter ranges from unemployment, poverty, and drug addiction to familial narratives. In awarding Sobekwa, the jury said: “He brings into focus a poignant reality in which both strife and soft moments exist – exposing, questioning and reflecting on current times and experiences.”
Young and Vital Artists: Lindokuhle Sobekwa
Wanted 2023 Young and Vital Artist Sobekwa became the first photographer to win the FNB Art Prize
Image: Supplied
• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.