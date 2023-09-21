b.1993
multimedia
Armed with a Michaelis education, Durban-born artist Wentzel went on to learn printmaking techniques while serving an apprenticeship under master printmaker Zhané Warren. Working in the beachside town of Umdloti, KwaZulu-Natal, she draws inspiration from the grit and quirk of her surrounds. “The Botanic Gardens”, Wentzel’s recent exhibition, was her fourth solo with Kalashnikovv Gallery.
Young and Vital Artists: Kylie Wentzel
Durban-born Wanted 2023 Young and Vital Artist Wentzel's work draws inspiration from the grit and quirk of her surrounds
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.