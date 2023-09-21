Kylie Wentzel.
Kylie Wentzel.
Image: Supplied

b.1993

multimedia

Armed with a Michaelis education, Durban-born artist Wentzel went on to learn printmaking techniques while serving an apprenticeship under master printmaker Zhané Warren. Working in the beachside town of Umdloti, KwaZulu-Natal, she draws inspiration from the grit and quirk of her surrounds. “The Botanic Gardens”, Wentzel’s recent exhibition, was her fourth solo with Kalashnikovv Gallery.

Kylie Wentzel, Fish in Booze Bottles, 2021.
Kylie Wentzel, Fish in Booze Bottles, 2021.
Image: Supplied
Kylie Wentzel, Rickshaw Cowboy, 2021.
Kylie Wentzel, Rickshaw Cowboy, 2021.
Image: Supplied

More Young and Vital Artists:

Young and Vital Artists: Sinalo Ngcaba

Wanted 2023 Young and Vital Artist Ngcaba describes her art as “imaginative, inspiring, unpredictable, and sometimes playful”
Art & Design
2 days ago

Young and Vital Artists: Buqaqawuli Nobakada

Working primarily in acrylic paint on laced paper, Wanted 2023 Young and Vital Artist Nobakada has been on the radar at home and abroad
Art & Design
3 days ago

Young and Vital Artists: Tumelo Mtimkhulu

Not only just a Wanted 2023 Young and Vital Artist, but Mtimkhulu is also an award-winning poet and practising visual artist
Art & Design
4 days ago

• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X