Buqaqawuli Nobakada.
Image: Supplied

b.2000

mixed media

Her name has been on the radar for the past few years, at home and as far away as Nigeria and France, yet the Western Cape native, in her fine arts honours year at Wits, is still only 22. Working primarily in acrylic paint on laced paper, she recently exhibited at RMB Latitudes and the Turbine Art Fair and is featured in the ongoing group show “All That She Carried” at the Latitudes Centre for the Arts.

Buqaqawuli Nobakada, Diamonds Dancin’, 2022.
Image: Supplied

• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
