b.2000
mixed media
Her name has been on the radar for the past few years, at home and as far away as Nigeria and France, yet the Western Cape native, in her fine arts honours year at Wits, is still only 22. Working primarily in acrylic paint on laced paper, she recently exhibited at RMB Latitudes and the Turbine Art Fair and is featured in the ongoing group show “All That She Carried” at the Latitudes Centre for the Arts.
Young and Vital Artists: Buqaqawuli Nobakada
Working primarily in acrylic paint on laced paper, Wanted 2023 Young and Vital Artist Nobakada has been on the radar at home and abroad
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.