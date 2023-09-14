b.1992
photography, painting & video
Inspired by African folktales and womxnhood, Vilakazi (a special entry at just over 30 years old) uses red clay and acrylic paint to tell stories of the female experience. The highlighting and lionisation of African womxn is central to the Market Photo Workshop alum’s exploration of “gynocentric norms in an African context”.
Young and vital artists: Charity Vilakazi
• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.