Investors needing quick capital to grab what could be an unmissable opportunity often find themselves having to liquidate an investment portfolio to sidestep the cumbersome and sometimes drawn-out process of applying for a bank loan.

But market conditions may not be particularly conducive to selling, and there is the added disadvantage of capital gains tax (CGT) being triggered when assets are sold.

Sanlam Private Wealth's equity-backed finance offering provides an efficient opportunity for clients to access immediate finance without having to cede fixed property or sell a portfolio.

You may need bridge funding or working capital for a particular project, or you may want use our equity-backed finance offering to buy a house instead of taking out a mortgage loan from a bank.

Alternatively, you may have a concentrated single stock position and wish to build a diversified portfolio. For example, a JSE-listed company director may have a need to diversify offshore but could be reluctant to sell the shares of the company of which they are a director because it would trigger a significant CGT event.

The transaction would also need to be reported on the Stock Exchange News Service and could send the wrong signal to the market.

Benefits of equity-backed finance

Fast access to capital

Should you have a short-term cash flow need, Sanlam Private Wealth's equity-based finance option will enable you to:

Take advantage of investment opportunities;

Avoid unnecessary tax implications if you sell shares; and

Retain an optimal portfolio mix without having to liquidate your portfolio.

Portfolio diversification

You can leverage your existing portfolio to invest in alternative stocks or offshore investments, providing a natural rand hedge to your South African investment portfolio.

An alternative source of business funding

If you own a business, Sanlam Private Wealth's equity-backed finance facility allows for more cost-effective funding for:

Seed capital to start a business — you won’t have to use private equity or venture capital

Short-term working capital needs — you may need to fund income-enhancing assets.

Peace of mind and portfolio continuity

Your assets continue to be managed by a team you know and trust.

The assurance of real-time pricing