The following factors must be taken into account when you draw up your estate plan:

Your will

A will is the cornerstone of any estate plan. It helps to ensure that your wishes are clearly stated and makes provision for who will inherit your assets after you've passed away.

Marriage regime

Your marital status and regime will have an impact on the division of assets after you've passed away. For example, if you are married out of community of property with the accrual system, your surviving spouse could have a claim against your estate, or your estate could have a claim against the surviving spouse. This may create liquidity problems.

Estate duty and donations tax

These two taxes broadly provide for the same outcome, but they have different effects on your estate and your heirs. From March 1 2018, the estate duty rate is 20% on the first R30m of the dutiable estate and 25% on the dutiable amount of estates above R30m in value.

Any donations you may have made over your lifetime are subject to donations tax of 20% on the first R30m (cumulative over your lifetime), and 25% on donations above this amount. You have an annual exemption of R100,000 of the value of all donations made during the tax year, and donations between spouses are exempt from donations tax. By incorporating a donations strategy into your estate planning, you could, for example, essentially pay estate duty “in advance” to benefit your heirs.

Capital gains tax (CGT)

You will be deemed to have disposed of your assets to your estate after you've passed away, which will have CGT implications. The annual exclusion in the year of death is R300,000. You qualify for a primary residence exemption of R2m, and R1.8m on small business assets with a market value not exceeding R10m on disposal.

Local and offshore trusts

These days many South Africans have assets in the country and offshore, and trusts offer an efficient and flexible way of ensuring your assets are consolidated, preserved, protected and managed objectively.