Louis Vuitton Skin: The Architecture of Luxury.
In recent years, French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton has wowed us with its exploration of the interior design and architecture seen in its distinctive stores and locations. The release of Louis Vuitton Skin: The Architecture of Luxury by award-winning architecture critic Paul Goldberger promises to take dedicated followers on a visual tour of its most unique stores in what Goldberger describes as “the most radical rethinking of the concept of brand identity in our time”.

These buildings, designed to create a powerful visual and emotional experience, with every store’s “skin” designed by a world-renowned architect, have the same appeal as the products they hold. The book will be available with six different covers, with each volume introducing Louis Vuitton’s most architecturally distinctive stores in New York, Tokyo, Singapore, Paris, Seoul, and Beijing.

