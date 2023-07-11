Every year, designers, makers, and décor enthusiasts from all over the globe gather in Milan to witness the best of what the world of design has to offer at Salone del Mobile, the iconic furniture fair. This year saw it celebrate its 61st edition with the welcome return of its Spring programme — the first one in three years — and a new and improved format that made for seamless navigation.
With so many events taking place during this famous design week we saw the city truly coming alive, with palpable enthusiasm and newness celebrated on all fronts. As always, this year’s event raised the bar even higher with a rich and inspiring programme, as designers revealed their latest editions, with everything from awe-inspiring installations to cutting-edge designs.
We share just a few of the highlights that resonated with us the most, whether it was in one of the gigantic halls at the magnificent fairgrounds in Rho Fiera, situated on the outskirts of the city, or set in Fuorisalone, a selection of launches and exhibitions held in different areas all over this beautiful and bustling metropolis during Milan Design Week.
Salone del Mobile 2023: All the highlights at the iconic design show
The alchemy of form meeting function
Image: Supplied
NEW ISSUE: Adulting by design
01. The architecture of lights:
One of the highlights at this year’s Euroluce event was LZF’s Wood Touched by Light collection, with intricate lighting designs hand crafted with wood veneer in collaboration with talented makers across various industries. One of our favourites was the Voliere light by creative consultancy Bodo Sperlein, with its interplay of light and shadow.
lzf-lamps.com
Image: Supplied
2. Colour and light:
Louis Vuitton’s new addition to its Objets Nomades collection — the Piva lamp by Atelier Oï — is truly a marvel. Inspired by an open pinecone, it consists of frosted-glass circles and leather petals that seem to change colour from different angles.
louisvuitton.com
Image: Supplied
3. Sculptural scopes:
One of Dutch ceramic artist Laura Pasquino’s spherical vessels staged on a plinth with Imperfettolab’s fibreglass Myosotis (Forget-me-not) sculptures in the foreground formed part of Galerie Philia’s magnificent “Desacralized” exhibition set in San Vittore e 40 Martiri, a deconsecrated church.
galerie-philia.com
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
04-05. Light reinvented
Inter- disciplinary designer Eli Gutierrez’s inventive Omma table lamp is another favourite in LZF’s Wood Touched by Light exhibition — one of five designs. These “leaves of light”, crafted in wood veneer with a metal structure, allow for 180-degree movement that creates different lighting moods. The Omma Long Leaf suspension light is another beauty in the Omma family.
lzf-lamps.com
Image: Supplied
06. A state of play:
Inspired by the playful aesthetic of balloon art and pool loungers, Luca Nichetto’s Soft Blown collection of lights crafted in billowy porcelain embodies his design ethos. Nichetto’s use of colour in his Airbloom lamp adds to the whimsy while emitting an elegant glow.
nichettostudio.com
Image: Supplied
07.White-out:
Galerie Philia wowed the crowds with its jaw-dropping “Desacralized” exhibition featuring 20 established and emerging designers. At centre stage was the monumental chandelier by Italian design duo Morghen Studio.
galerie-philia.com
Image: Supplied
08. A state of play:
Melt Me, a new collection consisting of four ceramic pieces by Nika Zupanc, formed part of the incredible curation of furniture and objets at Driade’s colourful display. This small Love Me mirror reflects Zupanc’s elegant and evocative design ethos.
nikazupank.com
Image: Supplied
09-10. Bold moves:
Louis Vuitton’s Objets Nomades collection was created in 2012 and has since grown into over 60 pieces by renowned designers. The bold and flowing Binda sofa and armchair by Raw Edges embody the maximalism trend in this display. Fernando and Humberto Campana’s Bomboca sofa, created to celebrate their first decade, was inspired by traditional Brazilian candy. The shiny, silver, cloud-like shape is limited to eight editions.
louisvuitton.com
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
11. Heritage reimagined:
A first-time collaboration between Tacchini and EWE Studio saw the launch of Altar, a collection of beautifully crafted low tables inspired by pre-Hispanic altars with a sculptural quality embodied with sensory contrasts and meticulous craftsmanship created in finishes of ceramic, cedar, and concrete.
tacchini.it
Image: Supplied
12. Let’s go outside:
Gubi’s new collection, shown at the exquisite Bagni Mistiriosi, was a sensory delight. The MR01 Initial Lounge chair, by Mathias Steen Rasmussen, has been redeveloped in a new variant of iroko wood that allows outdoor use.
gubi.com
Image: Supplied
13. Sweet seats
Made up of circular elements and elegant curves, the Sempronia chair, designed by Tobia Scarpa, was one of Tacchini’s well-received re-editions, with an ultra-soft and comfortable remodelled seat that gives it an even more welcoming presence. Originally intended as a dining chair, its powerful 1980s’ aesthetic allows for use at any table or occasion.
tacchini.it
Image: Supplied
014. Colour pop
Legami is Elena Salmistraro’s latest collection of rugs in collaboration with Tai Ping, a Hong Kong-based premium rug manufacturer. The collection, inspired by the hand, consists of six magnificently bold and bright rugs in a delightful array of colours and shapes whose hand-tufted texture truly makes these designs come to life.
elena-salmistraro.com
Image: Supplied
15. Graphic appeal:
Doblecara, Ronan Bouroullec’s new collection of kilims for Nanimarquina, skilfully combines the ancient kilim technique with the modernity of Bouroullec’s design aesthetic. Their clean and confident geometric lines combined with simplistic colourways certainly made these new kilims stand out from the crowd.
nanimarquina.com
Image: Supplied
The bold and the beautiful
Fashion brand Marni’s new collection for Italian wallpaper brand LondonArt was another big hit. Known for its bold and exciting designer collaborations with Dsquared2, Marcel Wanders, and Toilet Paper, LondonArt’s new partnership with Marni had us all swooning while surrounded by walls of painterly prints.
londonart.it
• From the July edition of Wanted, 2023.