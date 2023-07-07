Launched in 2020, the Crown Collection is an exclusive body of work produced every year by female artists for the Give Her a Crown campaign. Empowered by Jaguar, the campaign provides female artists with a platform to showcase their talents and share their stories.
Irene Kakooza, communications manager for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, says, “Jaguar believes in the power of innovation and creativity, not only when pioneering products but also as a way to solve society’s biggest issues. At a time when the world — and South Africa — desperately needs to focus on empowering, recognising, and protecting women, Give Her a Crown is an ideal and much-needed platform. We are proud to be a part of the initiative for the third year in a row.”
Just as Jaguar is committed to the environment by reimagining its all-electric, modern-luxury future within the JLR portfolio, the brand is also focused on building a rich, diverse, and inclusive culture that is reflected in its communities. As part of this strategy, Jaguar has set several global objectives, including the target of filling 30% of all senior leadership positions worldwide with female executives.
Crowning moment
Jaguar continues its journey of uplifting female artists by harnessing the power of art and storytelling in the fight against gender inequality
Launched in 2020, the Crown Collection is an exclusive body of work produced every year by female artists for the Give Her a Crown campaign. Empowered by Jaguar, the campaign provides female artists with a platform to showcase their talents and share their stories.
Irene Kakooza, communications manager for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, says, “Jaguar believes in the power of innovation and creativity, not only when pioneering products but also as a way to solve society’s biggest issues. At a time when the world — and South Africa — desperately needs to focus on empowering, recognising, and protecting women, Give Her a Crown is an ideal and much-needed platform. We are proud to be a part of the initiative for the third year in a row.”
Just as Jaguar is committed to the environment by reimagining its all-electric, modern-luxury future within the JLR portfolio, the brand is also focused on building a rich, diverse, and inclusive culture that is reflected in its communities. As part of this strategy, Jaguar has set several global objectives, including the target of filling 30% of all senior leadership positions worldwide with female executives.
Inherited blankets spark artist’s creative journey
Employee-led networks, supported by the central Diversity and Inclusion team and the Diversity and Inclusion Board co-sponsors, Barbara Bergmeier and François Dossa, are also advocating for gender equality in the business and more widely in the industry, which is still heavily male dominated. It’s this commitment that attracted filmmaker Linda Notelovitz to turn her camera on the six participating artists and create behind-the-scenes short stories for the shortlisted candidates.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
“As a woman filmmaker, being asked to create a film campaign for Give Her a Crown 2023 can only be described as a full-heart experience. Meeting and working with the six unique female artists, all complex and bright, and each one very talented, was more than I imagined it could be.”
Image: Supplied
The collection was curated by the talented design and décor team at Cape Town-based firm ARRCC. This year’s diverse group of recipients consists of sculptor and landscape architect Sonja Swanepoel, fashion designer Shelley Mokoena, sculptor Beth Diane Armstrong, fashion designer Lara Klawikowski, mixed-media artist Andiswa Bhungane, and portrait artist Helena Hugo.
The collection will be unveiled at the Melrose Gallery on 10 August, with the exhibition running until 25 August. Gallery director Craig Mark adds that “the Melrose Gallery is pleased to host the launch of this year’s Give Her a Crown collection. We recognise the need to support women’s empowerment and this project is a welcome addition to our annual Women’s Month programme, curated by Ruzy Rusike.” All proceeds will go to the Crown Bursary Fund, which supports aspiring female designers.
For more information, visit giveheracrown.co.za and follow @giveheracrownsa on Instagram, using the #Giverheracrown hashtag, for announcements and exclusive content
Will your wardrobe reflect optimism or despair in 2023?
Hamethop’s latest collection explores the ideological aspects of the rat race