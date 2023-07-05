The Depth of Things | Barnard Gallery
This is South African born, UK-based painter, Jennifer Morrison’s first solo exhibition in Cape Town titled The Depth of Things. The artist’s paintings project a preoccupation with colour, texture, form and the richness and flexibility of oil paint; they are unapologetically fierce in their celebration of the process of painting wherein the medium and method of their making is itself the message.
The Depth of Things will open on 11 July and will run until 22 August. Barnard Gallery is open Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm.
Art in July: Six exhibitions you cannot miss
Visit these group shows, collaborative efforts and solo exhibitions of emerging, established and iconic SA artist
Head To Toe | Everard Read Cape Town
After the success of this solo exhibition by Norman Catherine in Johannesburg, a second iteration of the exhibition has travelled to Cape Town. The selection highlights his printmaking and sculpture. The sculpture editions encompass work made since 2001 and the print selection gathers examples of Norman’s printmaking from the past 33 years. The timeline is truncated. Head to Toe provides a view of Norman’s output from South Africa’s topsy-turvy democratic era.
Head To Toe will open on 12 July and will run until 5 August. Everard Read Cape Town is open Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm, and on Saturday from 9am-1pm.
Renowned New York sculptor debuts first solo African expo
Changing Channels | Association of Arts Pretoria
The title Changing Channels represents Lothar Böttcher’s exploration of different media such as photography and darkroom techniques. Böttcher is an artist who seamlessly blends the worlds of art and physics, creating playful and whimsical works that showcase his masterful craftsmanship and our innate curiosity. The exhibition is an opportunity to (re)acquaint art lovers with his work and add to their art collections.
Changing Channels runs until 15 July. The Association of Arts Pretoria is open Tuesday to Friday, 9am-6pm, and on Saturday 9am-1pm.
Image: Supplied
Winter 2023 | Everard Read Cape Town
The gallery presents its annual Winter exhibition — a group show featuring a selection of established and emerging artists. See works from Lady Skollie, Mark Rautenbach, Mbali Tshabalala to Wilma Cruise.
The Winter exhibition runs until 29 July. Everard Read Cape Town is open Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm, and on Saturday from 9am-1pm.
Image: Barnard
The Depth of Things | Barnard Gallery
This is South African born, UK-based painter, Jennifer Morrison’s first solo exhibition in Cape Town titled The Depth of Things. The artist’s paintings project a preoccupation with colour, texture, form and the richness and flexibility of oil paint; they are unapologetically fierce in their celebration of the process of painting wherein the medium and method of their making is itself the message.
The Depth of Things will open on 11 July and will run until 22 August. Barnard Gallery is open Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm.
Image: Supplied
iHubo: Nkosi Sikelela | Goodman Gallery Cape Town
An exhibition of new work by Jabulani Dhlamini and Thembinkosi Hlatshwayo whose photographic practices converge on themes relating to collective trauma and generational memory in South Africa. iHubo: Nkosi Sikelela features collaborative work that forms part of an ongoing project, authored by both photographers in which they explore the relationship between collective memory and private reflections within the context of apartheid and the production of postapartheid identities. The work adopts Dhlamini’s contemplative approach to documentary photography combined with Hlatshwayo’s conceptual approach to exploring violence and trauma.
iHubo: Nkosi Sikelela runs until 5 August. Goodman Gallery Cape Town is open Tuesday-Friday, 8.30am-5pm, and on Saturday from 8.30am-4pm.
Image: Supplied
Pane rima rakakomba | Stevenson Cape Town
This is Portia Zvavahera’s solo exhibition of new paintings, which also marks her 10th year with the gallery. The title of the exhibition is in Shona and translates as “There’s too much darkness”. The artist created this body of work during her pregnancy and after the birth of her youngest child, amid feelings of anxiety and disquiet.
Pane rima rakakomba runs until 5 August. Stevenson Cape Town is open Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm, and on Saturday from 10am-1pm.
You might also like...
Otherscapes: a grounded look at SA identity
Unathi Mkonto’s converses with spaces at Zeitz Mocaa residency
Zanele Muholi presents eponymous solo exhibition