Furthermore, they point out how societal conditioning influences how women perceive and relate to their wombs.
According to Muholi, the way women and gender-diverse individuals are socialised to perceive their bodies, combined with a lack of education on these matters, act as barriers to fostering sexual positivity. Moreover, they perceive a lack of consistent dialogue regarding these themes, particularly within the context of SA, and perceive that despite the intended purpose of the constitution to safeguard women, girls, and the LGBTQ community, the actuality falls short of achieving adequate protection.
In light of this, the exhibition will feature a dedicated space for upcoming activations, film screenings, lectures, and cross-cultural dialogues, serving to advance Muholi's mission of promoting education through art-making.
Building upon the ongoing self-portraiture series, Somnyama Ngonyama, initiated in 2012, the artist has expanded the body of work with new photography. The spontaneous and unconventional approach to composing the images conveys a profound sense of urgency in documenting the self. Muholi describes the act of portraiture as their daily prayer, using natural light to capture their self-created hairstyles, costumes, and sets. These shoots take place in nomadic and solitary settings, adding an element of exploration and introspection to the artistic process.
Zanele Muholi presents eponymous solo exhibition
Muholi's solo exhibition presents a powerful and thought-provoking body of work that delves into the complexities of identity, gender, and societal dynamics
Acclaimed art practitioner and visual activist Zanele Muholi presents their eponymous solo exhibition at Southern Guild from June 15 to August 17. This profoundly introspective yet socially conscious showcase unveils a collection of monumental bronze sculptures, marking the artist's largest presentation of new sculptures to date. It also features captivating photography from the impressive Somnyama Ngonyama (Hail the Dark Lioness) series. The exhibition showcases a curated selection of Muholi's distinguished visual and video creations, offering a retrospective journey that illuminates the artist’s transformation, alongside their recent body of work.
During our telephone interview, we delve into a range of topics pertaining to women's sexual health and the enduring disparities within the medical system for disadvantaged and underrepresented communities. While the pieces in the exhibition are autobiographical, Muholi emphasises that they are representational of collective experiences, beyond personal and familial narratives and they serve as a catalyst for dialogue, inviting collective reflection on the shared traumas endured by women and queer individuals.
This expansive exhibition delves into a diverse range of themes, which represent a culmination of the artist's explorations over the years. It fearlessly embraces the concept of sexual liberation, confronts societal stigmas surrounding female anatomy and natural processes, tackles the pressing issue of femicide in SA, acknowledges the profound impact of gender-based violence on mental well-being, and passionately advocates for sexual rights, comprehensive biomedical education, and the eradication of stigma faced by queer communities.
Travel around the world with Guy Tillim’s The street that you’re on, the same one you know
Through this work, Muholi invites the viewer to reconsider the womb as a powerful symbol representing honour, protection, development, and a form of femininity that is not confined by prescribed norms. “So now, we pay homage to every pregnant woman, who has consented to bring new life into the world, we bow in awe, [since it is] beautiful and powerful,” they passionately express.
At the core of this body of work lies a profound quest to reconnect with our fundamental humanity and trace our origins to their foundational roots — our bodies and our organs. Muholi declares the uterus as an integral part of their identity, describing it as their signature and DNA, symbolising their very essence. This belief resonates so deeply with them that in 2018, they permanently etched a uterus tattoo on their upper arm, further cementing its significance.
Image: Southern Guild
Building upon the ongoing self-portraiture series, Somnyama Ngonyama, initiated in 2012, the artist has expanded the body of work with new photography. The spontaneous and unconventional approach to composing the images conveys a profound sense of urgency in documenting the self. Muholi describes the act of portraiture as their daily prayer, using natural light to capture their self-created hairstyles, costumes, and sets. These shoots take place in nomadic and solitary settings, adding an element of exploration and introspection to the artistic process.
Image: Southern Guild
Included in their latest artworks, Muholi unveils the Amanzi (Water) photo series, which seamlessly incorporates the distinct darkened pigment skin tone observed in the Somnyama Ngonyama series. Within this captivating series, viewers witness Muholi submerging themselves in a tidal pool, gracefully transitioning from contemplative stillness to dynamic vitality as the waves erupt around their dancing figure.
Of particular interest is Muholi's remarkable progression into the realm of sculpture. Their bronze sculptures range from a monumental uterus titled Umphathi (the one who carries), to a 2m-high restaged sculpture of Muholi as the Virgin Mary — Umkhuseli (The Protector). Another notable piece is Ncinda, a large-scale sculpture depicting the full anatomy of the clitoris. Additionally, Bambatha I, a queer avatar, portrays Muholi's figure trapped by malignant tubing, symbolising the artist’s struggles with fibroids and gender dysphoria. This sculpture serves as a poignant reminder of the somatic unease, anxiety, and depression that arise from incongruence with one’s body.
Image: Hayden Phipps and Southern Guild
Their reinterpretation of the Virgin Mary delves into the poignant sorrows experienced by Mary as a mother and protector, who endured suffering due to earthly sins. Through this piece, Muholi confronts the shortcomings of law, religion, and politics in adequately addressing gender injustice, drawing inspiration from their Roman Catholic upbringing. In their prayerful stance, Muholi calls for collective healing, remembrance, and the reawakening of empathetic conscience and consciousness.
For Muholi, sculpture serves as an extension of their manifesto for visibility. “This is no longer about me. It is now about every female body that ever existed in my family, that never even imagined that these dreams are possible,” they say.
Muholi’s solo exhibition presents a powerful and thought-provoking body of work that delves into the complexities of identity, gender and societal dynamics. Through their photography and sculpture, Muholi challenges norms, amplifies marginalised voices, and invites viewers to reflect on shared experiences and new rites of self-expression, sexuality and mothering.
The exhibition serves as a testament to the transformative power of art in promoting dialogue, healing and social change. Muholi’s bold artistic vision and unwavering commitment to addressing social issues make them a significant voice in contemporary art.
