Any donations you have made in your lifetime are subject to 20% tax on the first R30m (cumulative during your lifetime) and 25% on donations above this amount. You have an annual exemption of R100,000 of the value of donations made during the tax year and donations between spouses are exempt from donations tax.

By incorporating a donations strategy into your estate planning, you could, for example, essentially pay estate duty “in advance” to benefit your heirs.

Capital gains tax (CGT)

You will be deemed to have disposed of your assets to your estate after you've passed away, which will have CGT implications. The annual exclusion in the year of death is R300,000. You qualify for a primary residence exemption of R2m and R1.8m on small business assets with a market value not exceeding R10m on disposal.

Liquidity

You need to ensure enough liquidity will be available for costs, liabilities and taxes to be met without having to dispose of assets at the wrong time and at low prices.

About the author: Stanley Broun is head of Fiduciary and Tax at Sanlam Private Wealth.

