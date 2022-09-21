In his recent solo exhibition, “Spirit of the Water Dancing”, Blessing Ngobeni explores the oppression of enslaved people while acknowledging the ancestral water spirits that haunt his dreams.

Blessing Ngobeni, Seated History, 2022.
Blessing Ngobeni, Seated History, 2022.
Image: Judd van Rensburg. Production: Sahil Harilal

