With last week’s media launch and the announcement of multidisciplinary artist Dada Khanyisa as the 2022 FNB Art Prize winner, FNB Art Joburg — Africa’s leading and longest-running contemporary art fair — was officially launched.
Coming to Sandton Convention Centre after a two-year hiatus — along with its Open City Programming for the second year — the fair will take place next week from September 2-4. In its 12th year, it will showcase the continent’s leading contemporary artists and galleries, curated into five sections, with inclusivity, empowerment and the encouragement of Joburg’s culture, artists and inhabitants as it’s thematic landscape.
FNB Art Joburg is back after two years
Here's everything you need to know about this year's fair
Image: Charlene Komuntale
Exclusive | Dada Khanyisa wins the 2022 FNB Art Prize
FNB Art Joburg is curated into five sections: HUB — the main section of the fair; MAX — installations/works challenging scale; LAB — an incubation space for safe experimentation; ETC. — prints, publications and ecosystem supporting entities; AUX — talks and public programming.
Image: Jody Paulsen
Image: Zanele Muholi
The fair aims to support and grow Africa’s cultural offering beyond the confines of the event. Open City’s public programme is geared towards activating art across the city — the 15-day celebration of Johannesburg’s art scene starts on August 25 and will present various experiences, from walkabouts, performances and parties to film screenings and markets.
Image: FNB Art Joburg
“We are thrilled to be back with an in-person fair in 2022 while also expanding our culture footprint with 15-plus days of dynamic culture programming through Open City. As the first and longest running contemporary art fair on the continent, FNB Art Joburg continues to show active commitment to the arts and showcasing the dynamic talent that Joburg, SA and the continent has to offer,” said Mandla Sibeko, the MD of FNB Art Joburg,
The main areas of Open City are Soweto, Johannesburg CBD and surrounds (Braamfontein, Newtown), Rosebank and Surrounds (Parktown, Parkwood, Parkhurst), Sandton, and Hyde Park
Tickets are available on FNB Art Joburg's website.
September 2-4 2022
September 2: 11am-8pm
September 3: 11am-7pm
September 4: 11am-5pm
