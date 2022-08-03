20 August - 23 September
Where Do I Begin is a group exhibition and education experiment that plays with links of curation, perception and within the artworks themselves. The exhibition follows a game-like design, allowing the audience to explore, traverse and make connections between artworks, giving an individual an interactive experience for all ages and knowledge levels.
Exhibiting artists: Moshekwa Langa, Igshaan Adams, Zander Blom, Ian Grose, Bonolo Kavula, Dada Khanyisa, Lebogang Mabusela, Gerhard Marx, Neo Matloga, Unathi Mkonto, Nabeeha Mohamed, Sam Nhlengethwa, Simphiwe Ndzube, Thenjiwe Niki Nkosi, Thania Petersen, Jo Ractliffe, Robin Rhode, Gerda Scheepers, Viviane Sassen, Penny Siopis, Sitaara Stodel, Mikhael Subotzky, Thato Toeba and others.
Mon-Fri: 9am-5pm
Saturday: 10am-1pm
Buchanan Building, 160 Sir Lowry Road, Woodstock, 7925.
Art in August: 10 must-see exhibitions across the country
From art fairs, game-like curatorship and group shows, these are the exhibitions across SA that you must see this month
Image: Supplied
Where do I begin | STEVENSON Cape Town
20 August - 23 September
Where Do I Begin is a group exhibition and education experiment that plays with links of curation, perception and within the artworks themselves. The exhibition follows a game-like design, allowing the audience to explore, traverse and make connections between artworks, giving an individual an interactive experience for all ages and knowledge levels.
Exhibiting artists: Moshekwa Langa, Igshaan Adams, Zander Blom, Ian Grose, Bonolo Kavula, Dada Khanyisa, Lebogang Mabusela, Gerhard Marx, Neo Matloga, Unathi Mkonto, Nabeeha Mohamed, Sam Nhlengethwa, Simphiwe Ndzube, Thenjiwe Niki Nkosi, Thania Petersen, Jo Ractliffe, Robin Rhode, Gerda Scheepers, Viviane Sassen, Penny Siopis, Sitaara Stodel, Mikhael Subotzky, Thato Toeba and others.
Mon-Fri: 9am-5pm
Saturday: 10am-1pm
Buchanan Building, 160 Sir Lowry Road, Woodstock, 7925.
Image: Supplied
Unseen Dimensions of the Known by Patrick Bongoy | Southern Guild
4 August - 30 September
Unseen Dimensions of the Known is Bongoy’s first solo exhibition with the gallery. The Cape Town-based artist reinterprets forced migration, extraction, and exploitation in his native DRC.
This exhibition explores broader themes of the human condition, provoking a questioning of purpose beyond the physical aspects of our identities. Sculpture, painting, site-specific installations and woven tapestries use natural materials to pursue an innovative visual language and exploration of the human condition. Bongoy continues his collaboration with the local poet, Malika Ndlovu.
Mon-Fri: 9am-5.30pm
Saturday: 10am-2pm
Silo 5, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town.
Image: Southern Guild
Image: Southern Guild
75 Years Celebration kickoff | The Association of Arts Pretoria
30 July - 20 August
The Association of Arts Pretoria celebrates its 75th anniversary in September, and this group exhibition of artists between the ages of 20 and 40 kick-starts the diamond jubilee.
Tues-Fri: 9am-6pm
Saturday: 9am-1pm
173 Mackie Street, Nieuw Muckleneuk, Pretoria.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Genre Pictures by Michael MacGarry | Everard Read Cape Town
3 August - 24 August
Michael MacGarry’s 15th solo exhibition features a body of new work reflecting on sociopolitical and economic narratives from a post-humanist autobiographical mode. His ongoing Tontine series renders two-dimensional paper-based works alongside a purpose-made collection of sculptures in steel, found objects and aluminium.
Mon-Fri: 9am-5pm
Saturday: 9am-1pm
3 Portswood Road, Cape Town, 8002.
Image: Supplied
Urban Soundscapes — Crafting Spaces of Belonging by Pat Mautloa | UJ Art Gallery
6 August - 30 September
Urban spaces are constantly evolving and taking on multiple forms. Mautloa explores notions of power, authority and the sociopolitical environment through a series of works curated by Thabo Seshoka. The beats and rhythms of imagined urban worlds serenade the viewer in a symphony of the cosmopolitan.
Mon-Fri: 9am-6pm
Saturday: 9am-1pm
UJ APK Campus, Cnr Kingsway/ University Road, Auckland Park.
Image: Supplied
Umhlaba / The World by Bongi Bengu | Alliance Francaise de Pretoria
11 August - 1 September
Bengu’s highly versatile work engages in rich social commentary about her life and lived experiences. Through engagement with nature — using clay, soils and collage — her recent outputs reinterprets the meaning of life and the processes of decay and renewal through the use of leaves. Rich textured surfaces and layered textures display her fascination with both nature and tarot alchemy.
Alliance Francaise De Pretoria, 99 River Street (Cnr De Kock Street), Sunnyside.
Image: Supplied
Resonance Installation by Jenny Nijenhuis | Lizamore & Associates and Constitution Hill
August 1 - 28
Constitutional Hill, in collaboration with Lizamore & Associates, presents a public-art installation by Nijenhuis at the Women’s Prison Atrium. The installation is open to view during August, Women’s Month, and marks a time of change.
Constitution Hill, 11 Kotze Street, Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
Image: Supplied
Showing Skin by Strauss Louw | WHATIFTHEWORLD
July 30-September 10 2022
The veiled gendered connotations of this exhibition’s title reflects on the narratives of historical homoeroticism and the representation of the male body. Photographic works on hand-sewn fabrics explore desire, gaze, the environment and the importance of the surface, focusing on romanticism rather than academic analysis.
Mon-Thurs: 9am-5pm
Friday: 9am-4pm
Saturday: 9am-1pm
16 Buiten Street, Cape Town City Centre.
Image: Supplied
Sanctuary by Jo O’Connor | Barnard Cape Town
2 August 2022 - 6 September 2022
Cape Town-based artist Jo O’Connor presents a solo show of paintings at Barnard Gallery. O’Connor remarks on her forthcoming exhibition that “the formal aspects of visual language — the alchemy of colour and tone and the nature of shape and pattern — are variable elements that I attempt to bring together to form a precarious equilibrium: the sum of the parts equals the whole, in other words.
At times the correlation of repetition and ‘considered randomness’ bring to mind rhythm and pattern. Other times, the composition will move elsewhere — choices in the work arise from the work itself and I strive to be attuned and responsive to them.”
Mon-Fri: 9am-5pm
Barnard Gallery, 55 Main Street, Newlands, Cape Town.
Image: Supplied
FNB Art Joburg
August 25 - September 9 2022
One of the largest contemporary art fairs in the Global South is back along with the second iteration of the Open City. The 15-day celebration of Johannesburg’s art scene starts on August 25 and will present various and diverse free experiences across the city, from walkabouts, performances and parties to film screenings and markets.
FNB Art Joburg is curated into five sections:
Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg.
Image: Supplied
You might also like...
Crayon Artel bring Persian carpets into the 21st century
Salone Rebooted: 13 highlights from this year's Milan Design Week
Latitudes Online creates truly African art marketplace