The TAF Graduate Show is curated by Michaela Limberis and Siwa Mgoboza and provides a holistic, and inclusive, view of the current climate of creation at graduate level across SA. Titled “At Odds”, the selection of the curators reflects on the challenges of the pandemic but also the exceptional resilience, resourcefulness, and drive of recent graduates and those operating within the system outside tertiary institutions. The duo remark on the theme that, “within the works at large there is a sense of being ‘at odds’ with particular experiences, materials, realities, and/or ideas.”
Turbine Art Fair returns for its 10th anniversary this week
The acclaimed contemporary and accessible art fair presents At Odds, a showcase of artworks by recent graduates
Image: Supplied
“We were pushed to comparatively question our own positionalities and ideas in response to the works, and we invite you to do the same,” says Michaela Limberis and Siwa Mgoboza, the co-curators of Turbine Art Fair’s (TAF) graduation show.
The TAF is back with a bang for its10th anniversary. As the first accessible and affordable art fair, TAF has worked towards growing the market for contemporary SA art through close relationships with small-scale and emerging artists, collectors and galleries.
The 2022 fair will take place at the recent development of Park Corner in Rosebank, a modern, cosmopolitan and open space that reflects the ethos of an open and inclusive city. Special projects, which the TAF has become renowned for, will reach fruition this weekend. They include the mentorship programme of TAF Unearthed, the mid-career empowerment and support system of TAF Off the Grid, and the TAF Graduate Exhibition.
“The Turbine Art Fair graduation show platform offers a unique opportunity for these artists — otherwise unsupported in their transition from institution to market — to engage and network as professionals in the earliest stage of their careers. Critical engagement and a viewing audience are central to building a sustainable practice. Without the ability to filter through minds and generate dialogue, the works sit idle without purpose,” say Mgoboza and Limberis.
The recent final-year students and graduates included in the show hail from across the country: Gqeberha; Durban; Pretoria; Bloemfontein; Stellenbosch; Makhanda; Cape Town; and Johannesburg.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
“Local art ecosystems in Johannesburg and Cape Town differ enormously from those in other centres where there is little to no art infrastructure or opportunity to build and engage audiences,” says Limberis.
Daily interactive talks and walkabouts are complementary and allow visitors to immerse themselves within the local art world. Respected artists, collectors and curators will guide the tours with their unique perspectives, experiences and expert knowledge.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
TAF Kids is a programme geared towards the youth aged five to 12 years and is in collaboration with the Imbali Literacy Project and the Radisson Red Hotel, which is included in the R75 children’s ticket.
Participating artists:
Image: Supplied
Aaron Adriaan; Jeffrey Allan; Rohini Amratlal; Jess Bothma; Siobhan Doughty; Rebecca D’Eramo; Luca Evans; Samukelo Gqola; Kagiso Gundane; PK Mohanoe; Brian Montshiwa; Bekezela Mabena; Ben Mphande; Kaelo Molefe; Siyabonga Mtshali; Lindokuhle Ndlovu; Hlavutelo Ngobeni; Emeka; Ntone-Edjabe; Siphesihle Ntsungwana; Nthabeleng Pepenene; Thando Phenyane; Daniel Retief; and Cassian Robbertze.
Institutions:
University of the Free State; Michaelis School of Fine Art (University of Cape Town); Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography; Cape Town Creative Academy; Durban University of Technology; Rhodes University; University of Johannesburg; University of the Witwatersrand; Artist Proof Studios; and Nelson Mandela University.
The Turbine Art Fair runs from July 21-24 2022 at Oxford Parks, 199 Oxford Parks, Rosebank. Tickets can be booked online (R150) or at the door (R180) at the door, the three-day weekend pass is R300.
