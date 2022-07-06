This year marks 10 years since Louis Vuitton first launched its Objets Nomades collection. The luxury brand celebrated this milestone with a specially designed exhibition space in the iconic Milanese architectural landmark, Garage Traversi, showcasing some recent and classic pieces, plus five new pieces added to the collection at the Salone del Mobile 2022 aka Milan Design Week.

“Since its creation in 2012, the Louis Vuitton Objets Nomades collection of inventive and functional furniture and objects has expanded to welcome creations by an ever-growing roster of renowned international designers, including Patricia Urquiola, India Mahdavi, Fernando and Humberto Campana, atelier oï, Raw Edges, Atelier Biagetti, Frank Chou and Marcel Wanders Studio,” Louis Vuitton said in a statement,” says the luxury brand.