This year marks 10 years since Louis Vuitton first launched its Objets Nomades collection. The luxury brand celebrated this milestone with a specially designed exhibition space in the iconic Milanese architectural landmark, Garage Traversi, showcasing some recent and classic pieces, plus five new pieces added to the collection at the Salone del Mobile 2022 aka Milan Design Week.
“Since its creation in 2012, the Louis Vuitton Objets Nomades collection of inventive and functional furniture and objects has expanded to welcome creations by an ever-growing roster of renowned international designers, including Patricia Urquiola, India Mahdavi, Fernando and Humberto Campana, atelier oï, Raw Edges, Atelier Biagetti, Frank Chou and Marcel Wanders Studio,” Louis Vuitton said in a statement,” says the luxury brand.
“Each Objet Nomade is an expression of the unique combination of its designer’s creativity and Louis Vuitton’s unparalleled savior-faire.”
Over the last 10 years, the collection has grown to feature over 60 pieces. Here’s a look at the five newest additions, which are as striking as they are masterpieces of design and function.
Belt Bar Stool and Belt Lounge Chair
Louis Vuitton on these designs: “The Belt Bar Stool and the Belt Lounge Chair feature a similar seat made of strips of rich Louis Vuitton leather held in place with brass buckles that recall those used on the Maison’s bags.”
Belt Side Stool
Louis Vuitton on this design: “A low stool with a delicate elegant metal and wood frame.”
Campana Brothers’ Bomboca
Louis Vuitton on this design: “A modular sofa named after confectionery served at weddings and children’s parties in Brazil. Inspired by cloud shapes, it has eleven removable fabric-covered cushions arranged to fit into its rigid, leather-covered shell.
Raw Edges’ Cosmic Table
Louis Vuitton on this design: “The final new Objet is a special outdoor version of Raw Edges’ Cosmic Table, whose infinity shape carbon-fibre base is treated with an enamelled or weathered-metal-style finish to complement its beautiful glass top.”