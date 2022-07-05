Who We Should Not Be by Navel Seakamela.
Who We Should Not Be by Navel Seakamela.
Image: Southern Guild

July is a bumper month for South African art lovers who are spoiled for choice with eight unmissable exhibitions in Johannesburg and Cape Town. 

Pasada by Thonton Kabeya  | Everard Read

Kabeya explores new and experimental mediums to add depth, tone and dimension with layers of canvas, paint and walnut powder. His recent works focus on rumba dancing, links to Cuba and showcase bustling street scenes along with tender exchanges in portraits.

Image: Supplied

25 June — 6 August

2 Jellicoe Ave, Rosebank, Johannesburg

 

Indigo Waves And Other Stories: Re-Navigating The Afrasian Sea And Notions Of Dias | Zeitz MOCAA

The international research and multi-chapter exhibition titled Indigo Waves and Other Stories: Re-Navigating the Afrasian Sea and Notions of Diaspora will encompass 13 creatives and thinkers to unpack connections between Africa and Asia. The group exhibition is guest curated by renowned art historians and curators Natasha Ginwala and Bonaventure Soh Bejeng Ndikung, with Michelangelo Corsaro.

Image: Supplied

30 June — 29 January 2023

V&A Waterfront Silo District, S Arm Rd, Waterfront, Cape Town

 

Ukwatile? by Lebogang Mogul Mabusela | STEVENSON Johannesburg

The third exhibition of Stevenson’s Stage series, a platform for emerging and unrepresented artists, will be the first to take place in Johannesburg. Mabusela’s prints, drawings and sculptures reflect on ‘the reality of navigating within misogynoir.’ The previous exhibitions in the series featured Khanyisile Mawhayi and Mack Magagane, in Cape Town.

Image: Supplied

9 July — 12 August

46 7th Avenue, Parktown North, Johannesburg

 

Finding Black by Serge Alain Nitegeka  | STEVENSON Cape Town

Nitegeka’s ninth solo presentation with Stevenson forays into ‘highly charged emotional and political spaces’ through small-scale painted wood sculptures and paintings on board and canvas. The relationship between abstraction and figuration is explored through his investigations Black as a phenomenon, philosophy and philosophy.

Image: Supplied

2 July — 13 August

Buchanan Building, 160 Sir Lowry Road, Woodstock, Cape Town

 

The Healers by Ayanda Mabulu | Circa Gallery

Mabulu discusses the representation, and subsequent violation, of indigenous African spirituality and traditions by colonialism and western advances.

Image: Supplied

23 June to 30 July

6 Jellicoe Ave, Rosebank, Johannesburg

 

Wonders Shall Never End by Edozie Anedu | The Melrose Gallery

Diverse materials and design principles are experimented through Anedu’s spirited colour pallet. A key element of his practice is the self-exploration of how interpersonal experiences of the artist affect their artistic expression and reflections of social issues and social commentary.

Image: Supplied

15 July — 14 August

Shop 10, High Street, Melrose Arch, Johannesburg

 

William Kentridge | Wits Art Museum  

This year, Wits University turns 100 years old while the Wits Arts Museum reaches its first decade. The iconic and internationally renowned artist, and Wits Alumni, William Kentridge joins in the celebration through WAM’s collection that spans more than four decades. The collection compromises drawings, etchings and screen-prints.

Image: Supplied

21 June — 12 August

Corner Bertha and Jorissen Streets, Braamfontein, Johannesburg

 

Who We Should Not Be by Navel Seakamela | Southern Guild, Cape Town

The debut solo-exhibition of Navel Seakamela consists of large-scale mixed-media portraits. The role of leisure is contemplated in moments of intimacy and vulnerability. Seakemela was the first artist in residence at the Guild residency and this work encompasses his stay.

Image: Hayden Phipps/Southern Guild

22 June — 28 July

Shop 5B, Silo 5, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town

