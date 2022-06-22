There’s something awe-inspiring about the ability to transform a lump of clay into an intricate and exciting piece of art.

While the word “ceramic” doesn’t immediately conjure up thoughts and images of the most beautiful objects, this is a material and texture that's essential as far as your home’s décor is concerned.

We’ve compiled a list of six small and unassuming pieces that will elevate and enhance your décor while, in most instances, also serving a purposeful function.

Rialheim Ceramic Cow Skull — R1,599

Rialheim is a ceramic studio based in Robertson, and they produce handcrafted heritage homeware. Their ceramic cow skull is one of their most loved and oldest products. While it doesn’t have a specific function, it’s a definite head turner. Whether it’s placed above a fireplace, as part of another set of art features on a wall in the living room or simply in the entrance hall of the house, it’s the perfect addition to liven up any space.