It’s Pride Month and there are plenty of curated selections of LGBTQ+ films and series available on various platforms. They recognise the pioneering and moving contributions that have been made to the cinematic universe over the decades, by filmmakers who examine the many layers and complexities of the lives, hopes, dreams and loves of the LGBTQ+ community.

Here are three from the continent that offer very different but powerful and thoughtful considerations of the challenges and aspirations of queer people and desire, past and present, in a place that is still so often depressingly hostile to their existence.

Art house essential: Moffie — Showmax

SA director Oliver Hermanus’a fourth feature film from 2019 offers perhaps his most accomplished and satisfyingly realised exploration of his preoccupations with the country’s often toxic brand of white masculinity.

Based on an autobiographical novel by André Carl van der Merwe it’s the story of a shy, apartheid-era teenager named Nicholas van der Swart (Kai Luke Brümmer) who like all white males of his age at the time finds himself conscripted into service in the army.