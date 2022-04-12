Estate agents have reported a noticeable uptick in demand for big-ticket houses and luxe penthouses in recent months, with sales in the R20-million-plus bracket reaching multi-year highs.

Seeff Property Group chair Samuel Seeff says an unexpected resurgence in the top end helped the group achieve a 36% year-on-year increase in sales in 2021 — its highest annual turnover in its 57-year history. There’s been an equally strong demand for luxury properties. Seeff notes that, over the past 12 months, close to 100 residential sales with price tags exceeding R20-million were made by the group in Cape Town alone. Most of these sales were in Clifton, Camps Bay, Fresnaye, Bantry Bay, and the Victoria & Alfred (V&A) Waterfront.

He refers to Camps Bay in particular, saying sales are “on fire” with volumes now almost 50% ahead of those reached in 2017-2018 — the peak of Cape Town’s previous housing boom. In fact, late last year the group sold an eight-bedroom Camps Bay villa in exclusive Theresa Avenue for a cool R52-million, a new record for the suburb. The property, which went to a South African expat who lives in the UK and plans to retire in South Africa, comes with lavish features such as a private elevator and 10-seater home cinema. Spectacular ocean and mountain views are par for the course.