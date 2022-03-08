Landings by Thenjiwe Niki Nkosi | Stevenson Gallery Cape Town
In her second exhibition with Stevenson Gallery, Thenjiwe Niki Nkosi has moved away from the theme of the individual experience as explored in her previous showpiece to explore, instead, the themes of human connection and shared encounters.
The focus on shared encounters is inspired by the Covid-19 pandemic and the new meaning isolation gave encounters of this nature.
The body of work includes paintings, prints and sound installation.
Landings opened on February 12 and will run until March 19. The gallery is open from 9am to 5pm Mondays to Fridays and from 10am to 1pm on Saturdays.
Skarrelbaan by Igshaan Adams | Blank Projects
According to the text that accompanies Igshaan Adams’ solo exhibition at Blank Projects in Cape Town, “skarrelbaan” is a colloquialism in the Cape dialect — a phrase that cannot be translated successfully. It refers to “a particular way of moving through the world with a wary desperation to improve one’s circumstances, to be on the skarrelbaan is to be on the lookout for good fortune, hustling for jobs, money, or food”.
Adams explores ideas of resistance and circumnavigating physical segregation and spatial planning in Cape Town by transferring satellite images onto large-scale tapestries.
There’s also what Adams refers to as “prayer clouds”, an installation of wire sculptures that represents prayers getting caught in clouds on their way to heaven.
Skarrelbaan opened on January 29 and will run until March 17. The gallery is open from 10am to 5pm Mondays to Fridays and from 10am to 1pm on Saturdays.
Disclose by Mateo López | Goodman Gallery Cape Town
Artist Mateo López hails from Columbia and spends his time between Bogotá and New York.
For his first solo exhibition in Africa, “Disclose”, he has produced a body of work which he uses to redefine the relationship between the body, space and form.
Included in the exhibition are 29 collages which were inspired by protests on the streets of Columbia in 2021. López has also produced sculptures and an animation film which has been inspired by the collages.
Disclose opened on February 5 and will run until March 17. The gallery is open from 9am to 5pm Tuesdays to Fridays and from 9am to 4pm on Saturdays.
3D IN 22: South African Contemporary Sculpture — Group exhibition | Everard Read CIRCA Gallery Johannesburg
For the art lover drawn to sculptures, “3D in 22” is a group exhibition of contemporary South African sculpture and three-dimensional works of art.
Some of the 22 artists featured in the group exhibition include Blessing Ngobeni, Brett Murray, Anton Momberg, Wilma Cruise, Deborah Bell and Sanell Aggenbach.
3D IN 22 opened on January 29 and will run until March 22. The gallery is open from 9am to 5pm Mondays to Fridays and from 9am to 1pm on Saturdays.
Fluit, Fluit My Storie... by Philip de Vos and Piet Grobler | Tina Skukan Gallery Pretoria
“Fluit, Fluit My Storie...” represents the body of work created by illustrator Piet Grobler during Covid-19 lockdown.
It includes independent works of art, illustrations from Paris Cat — a book released halfway through the Covid-19 pandemic — and illustrations from Tokkelossiebossie which Grobler produced with writer Phillip de Vos as a way of surviving what he says was a “weird time”.
His fourth exhibition with the Tina Skukan Gallery, it might be the last for a while. Just before Covid-19 hit, Grobler moved to Portugal and might turn his attention to Cape Town on his next annual visit.
Fluit, Fluit My Storie... opened on February 20 and will run until March 17. The gallery is open 9am to 5pm Tuesdays to Fridays and from 9am to 6pm on Saturdays.