Landings by Thenjiwe Niki Nkosi | Stevenson Gallery Cape Town

In her second exhibition with Stevenson Gallery, Thenjiwe Niki Nkosi has moved away from the theme of the individual experience as explored in her previous showpiece to explore, instead, the themes of human connection and shared encounters.

The focus on shared encounters is inspired by the Covid-19 pandemic and the new meaning isolation gave encounters of this nature.

The body of work includes paintings, prints and sound installation.

Landings opened on February 12 and will run until March 19. The gallery is open from 9am to 5pm Mondays to Fridays and from 10am to 1pm on Saturdays.