When the owner, a former retail executive, established Le Poirier in 2018, it was conceived more as a weekend winelands escape than as a permanent home. Over a number of years (and many a bottle of wine), she and architect Martin Kruger refined the design into something of an architectural wonder. They created a contemporary homage to the local Cape vernacular, fusing modern and traditional elements, in a home surrounded by gardens, vines, beds of veggies, fruit and olive trees, and fragrant fynbos.

The house is positioned in a pear orchard overlooking a stream — hence the name, which means “place of pears”. Initially, it was decided not to farm commercially because of the pesticides required.

The house invites in the beautiful mountain views on one side, and wraps around a series of courtyards on the other. The gardens, too, are a wonder, designed with landscaper Danie Steenkamp of DDS Projects. They are sensitively knitted into the architecture and the broader landscape beyond.