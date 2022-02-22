The pandemic-induced “race for space”, coupled with the remote-working trend, has prompted a trek away from high-density suburbs to secure, gated communities in countrified settings.

While estate living is nothing new, what has changed is the extent to which buyers in lifestyle developments are expecting sustainability boxes to be ticked. This means that eco estates, which tend to have various flora and fauna offerings with a strong conservation focus, are increasingly de rigueur among well-heeled homebuyers.

Andrew Golding, CEO of the Pam Golding Property group, says lockdown-related work and lifestyle changes have seen many city dwellers grow tired of being cooped up in small homes in congested urban areas. This has boosted demand for properties in secure lifestyle estates that offer easy access to open spaces as well as leisure amenities. Eco estates, which typically comprise homes on larger stands in scenic surrounds, have become particularly popular. But the focus of the new generation of eco estates blooming across the country isn’t only on wildlife and vegetation preservation. They also tend to boast various “green building” credentials to meet changing buyer preferences.