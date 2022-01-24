KNOW YOUR JEWELS

The Jewellery Council of South Africa (JCSA) was formally recognised as a representative body by the government in 1987. Today, the JCSA is a non-profit company that serves the entire South African jewellery industry, from customers, manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, companies, and jewellery-related services to industry bodies. When you buy jewellery from one of the 1 580 accredited members, you can buy with confidence, as each seller is bound to act in accordance with the JCSA’s Code of Ethics and Conduct — this means a fair market price, and responsible, ethical, and sustainable sourcing.

The JCSA is also a one-stop portal for consumer advice, offering all sorts of useful information including knowing your gems and jewels, how to care for them, valuation advice, and what to consider when buying watches and jewels.

When handing a piece of jewellery in for repair

Make sure that you receive a remittance slip, which gives full details of the article, for example 15cm, 18kt gold Gucci chain with Italian clasp. If there is a diamond or other precious stone set in the article, request that the jeweller inspect it to confirm it is in fact a precious stone.



In the case of a pearl necklace, make sure that the pearls are counted, since re-strung pearls may result in the string being shorter because it’s tighter.

jewellery.org.za