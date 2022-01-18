The BMW Young Collectors’ Co. (BMW YCC) was started a little over year ago to shift the age and race demographics of art collecting in SA to a younger and more diverse crowd more focused on keeping African art in Africa, for Africans. The brainchild of Mandla Sibeko, the director of Art Joburg, it has significantly contributed to the broadening of the art economy in SA through its various collectors’ initiatives. James Sey caught up with Sibeko for an update on the progress of the BMW YCC.

JS: Please give some background to the BMW YCC — why did you feel it was necessary, what was the original vision and its goals?

MS: We noticed that the collector base in SA was of an older generation, and with this generation ageing, there was no programme in place to groom a younger base of art collectors to keep the buying of African art on African soil going. The vision behind BMW YCC is to support the SA art market by cultivating a fresh new perspective on arts patronage. We aim to develop a new generation of art collectors by granting exclusive access to the inner workings of the contemporary market. With an invited group of CEOs, founders, creatives and entrepreneurs under the age of 40, the BMW YCC creates an exclusive network engaging with contemporary culture.

The collective also aims to fill an education and experience void in the field of art collecting, where — in SA — the majority of collectors are older than 50 years of age and lack diversity. This initiative affords future generations of collectors access to first-hand experiences with the country’s top artists, galleries and art patrons. This essential programming ensures the continent is growing its Africa art economy for generations to come.