Cu by Conrad Hicks | Southern Guild

Deriving its name from the chemical symbol, the medium Conrad Hicks has designed his latest solo exhibition around, Cu is a showcase of mastery in the art of working with copper — and discovering its beauty.

The series of sculptures are mounted on walls and plinths and are made entirely out of copper, inviting the viewer to jump to their own conclusions as to the what the shapes, textures and colours represent.

Cu opened on December 11 and will run until February 4 2022. The gallery is open from 9am–5.30pm Mondays to Fridays and from 10am–2pm on Saturdays.