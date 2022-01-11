Cu by Conrad Hicks | Southern Guild
Deriving its name from the chemical symbol, the medium Conrad Hicks has designed his latest solo exhibition around, Cu is a showcase of mastery in the art of working with copper — and discovering its beauty.
The series of sculptures are mounted on walls and plinths and are made entirely out of copper, inviting the viewer to jump to their own conclusions as to the what the shapes, textures and colours represent.
Cu opened on December 11 and will run until February 4 2022. The gallery is open from 9am–5.30pm Mondays to Fridays and from 10am–2pm on Saturdays.
Portals of Migration by Thabang Lehobye | Lizamore Gallery At the Firestation
Artist Thabang Lehobye’s solo exhibition at Lizamore Gallery’s exhibition space at the Firestation in Rosebank is what one may call a love letter to the city of Johannesburg that invites you to “step into” the artworks as you explore the familiar scenes before you.
It forms part of an ongoing series in which Lehobye explores the physical space in the city of Johannesburg and the people who dwell in that space.
“The city represents possibility and hope. Many migrate into the city to find themselves; a lot lose themselves. The story of the miner did not end when mines were decommissioned and abandoned; many are still digging for gold one way or the other,” the artist writes.
Portals of Migration opened on November 7 and will run until January 22.
Tidal Pools by Marie-Louise Koen | The Yard in the Silo District
As a follow-up to her successful solo show in 2021, Been Dreaming of the Med, artist Marie-Louise Koen turned her gaze towards a local setting to produce Tidal Pools, now on show at the new gallery space at The Yard restaurant in the Silo District in the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.
As the name suggests, Koen’s works depict the tidal pools around Cape Town and the way these bodies of water pull together the ocean-loving communities.
“Cape Town’s seaside pools are so special. Not only is the setting spectacular, but we are lucky to have so many of these places, that are all free for all people to enjoy,” says Koen.
Koen will also donate a percentage of the profits from artworks sold to The Beach Co-op, a non-profit organisation that clears plastic waste from SA’s beaches and oceans.
Tidal Pools opened on December 1 and will run until January 15,2022. The Yard is open from 9am-10pm Mondays to Saturdays and from 9am-3pm on Saturdays.
Cubicle Series | Everard Read CIRCA Gallery Cape Town
Cubicle is a group show that forms part of an ongoing series that offers a platform for artists to exhibit smaller bodies of work and installations.
The platform will be hosted at Everard Read CIRCA Gallery in Cape Town over two weeks and features work from Githan Coopoo, Yonela Doda(Izm), Elléna Lourens, Warren Maroon, Mark Rautenbach and Michal Weston.
Cubicle opens on January 10 and will run until January 22. The gallery is open from 9am-5pm Mondays to Fridays and from 9am-1pm on Saturdays.
The same space three times — Group exhibition | Goodman Gallery Cape Town
The same space three times is a group exhibition that explores the concept of cycles — both in our natural and constructed world — with works from William Kentridge, Gerhard Marx, Kudzanai Chiurai, Grada Kilomba, Remy Jungerman, Misheck Masamvu and Pamela Phatsimo Sunstrum.
The same space three times opened on December 18 and will run until January 26. The gallery is open from 9am-5pm Tuesdays to Fridays and from 9am-4pm on Saturdays.