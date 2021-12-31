It’s New Year’s Eve and time to dust off the party hats and reconfigure the old resolutions list in the hopes of definitely sticking to some of them this time round.

2020 was widely acknowledged as one of the worst in living memory, but has 2021 really been that much better?

Here are three films that are either set in or feature the cusp of the year-change, and that may help get you through another year or just leave you feeling that one New Year’s Eve is depressingly very much like another.

THE ART HOUSE ESSENTIAL

The Phantom Thread — Rent or buy from Apple TV+

Paul Thomas Anderson’s heartbreaking chilly Gothic romance from 2017 explores the relationship between Daniel Day-Lewis’s upper-class dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock and his much younger, rebellious muse Alma, a waitress he meets and becomes obsessed with played by Vicky Krieps.

Over the course of their long and increasingly bitter and frosty relationship Woodcock and Alma’s desires and ambitions are glaringly at odds and culminate in a beautifully executed impasse at a New Year’s Eve party where her insistence on dancing in the New Year leads Woodcock to have to make a clear decision about whether he’s really committed to her needs or just using her for his own.

Filled with unspoken tensions and unfulfilled desire, it’s a typically masterful film from Anderson, anchored by a magnificently restrained performance from Day-Lewis that the actor has said will be his last.

Recalling the psychologically taut drama of Alfred Hitchcock’s Rebecca, it’s a slowly affecting drama that’s held together by a director fully in control of his material and aided by careful attention to the details of its subject and setting that draw you ever more intriguingly into its cloying and tangled web.

As far as New Year’s Eve films go it’s ultimately one for those who are cynical about the ability of the marking of the end of a year to do much except pave the way for the onset of yet another. Overall, though, it’s a remarkable examination of the space between lovers and beloveds that aches with pain and longing in each of its carefully created frames.