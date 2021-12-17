‘Tis the season to see family, eat too much and exchange gifts and insults. In the Christmas-adjacent spirit here are three offbeat Yuletide films to prepare you for the holidays.

THE ART HOUSE ESSENTIAL:

My Night at Maud’s — Mubi.com

A serious, philosophical “so very French film,” about the conflicting forces at work on the uneasy Catholic soul of the serious engineer Jean-Louis (Jean-Luis Trintignant) who arrives in the town of Clermont-Ferrand during the Christmas break to take up a new job. He knows no-one there, but while attending a church service he finds himself drawn to a pretty young blonde fellow Catholic named Françoise (Marie-Christine Barrault) who he quickly becomes convinced will become his wife, even if he doesn’t know her yet.

When Jean-Louis bumps into an old Marxist turned university lecturer friend and is invited by him to come and meet a fascinating, free-spirited, secular brunette named Maud (Françoise Fabian) he is slowly entranced and becomes increasingly torn between the predestined path preached by his Catholic faith and the wants of his desire.

It all gets deeply philosophical as long back-and-forth conversations between the characters unpick the ideas of mathematician and philosopher Blaise Pascal as applied to the mysteries of love between men and women. Moody stares are in abundance and the mood is often heavy with rueful missed opportunities and unspoken feelings.

Part of French New Wave director Eric Rohmer’s Six Moral Tales series of films, it’s evocatively shot in black and white by legendary cinematographer Nelson Almendros and features strong, dedicatedly earnest performances from its cast.

While its themes and execution may be a bit on the heavier side for a Christmas set story, its moral battles and interrogations remain as relevant now as they were in 1969 when the film earned best foreign film and original screenplay Oscar nominations and a nomination for that year’s Cannes Palme d’Or.

Trailer: