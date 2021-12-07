The Everard Read annual summer exhibition, a celebration of African art at the Wits Art Museum, a paper-based group exhibition and works from Andrzej Urbanski and Clive van den Berg — here is what’s on offer this month on the art scene.

Oasis | Everard Read Cape Town annual summer exhibition

Titled Oasis, this year’s annual summer exhibition will be held at the downstairs gallery space at Everard Read, Cape Town.

The name is a nod to the intentions of the gallery, namely “to be an oasis in many senses — a sanctuary, as well as a confluence; a meeting place where ideas are shared; a watering hole for thirsty souls; a permanent place for the transitory, and transitory place for the permanent.”

The group exhibition will feature works across different mediums from a range of emerging artists, well-known contemporary artists and artists who have passed away.

Everard Read Cape Town’s annual summer exhibition opened on December 3 and will be running until December 31. The gallery is open from 9am to 5pm Mondays to Fridays and from 9am to 1pm on Saturdays.