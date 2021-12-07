The Everard Read annual summer exhibition, a celebration of African art at the Wits Art Museum, a paper-based group exhibition and works from Andrzej Urbanski and Clive van den Berg — here is what’s on offer this month on the art scene.
Oasis | Everard Read Cape Town annual summer exhibition
Titled Oasis, this year’s annual summer exhibition will be held at the downstairs gallery space at Everard Read, Cape Town.
The name is a nod to the intentions of the gallery, namely “to be an oasis in many senses — a sanctuary, as well as a confluence; a meeting place where ideas are shared; a watering hole for thirsty souls; a permanent place for the transitory, and transitory place for the permanent.”
The group exhibition will feature works across different mediums from a range of emerging artists, well-known contemporary artists and artists who have passed away.
Everard Read Cape Town’s annual summer exhibition opened on December 3 and will be running until December 31. The gallery is open from 9am to 5pm Mondays to Fridays and from 9am to 1pm on Saturdays.
Underscape by Clive van den Berg | Goodman Gallery Johannesburg
Van den Berg’s exhibition at the Goodman Gallery in Johannesburg is a body of work the artist produced following a survey he conducted at the KwaZulu-Natal Society of Arts.
His work comments on the “distemper” of our lives in relation to the landscapes around us as, for him, land marks the anxieties of both the personal and political.
Underscape opened on November 20 and will be running until January 15, 2022. The gallery is open from 9am to 5pm Tuesdays to Fridays and from 9am to 4pm on Saturdays.
Works on Paper — Group exhibition | Stevenson Gallery Cape Town
The group exhibition which opens later this month at Stevenson Gallery in Cape Town is a collection of works — as the name suggests — on paper.
Some of the artists featured in the extensive exhibition include Neo Matloga, Frida Orupabo, Walter Battiss, Wim Botha, Breyten Breytenbach, Dada Khanyisa, Portia Zvavahera and Deborah Poynton.
Works on Paper opens on December 11 and will be running until January 29, 2022. The gallery is open from 9am to 5pm Mondays to Fridays and from 10am to 1pm on Saturdays.
Seen, Heard and Valued: WAM celebrates 40 years of the Standard Bank African Art Collection | Wits Art Museum Johannesburg
Seen, Heard and Valued opened at the Wits Art Museum earlier this year and will be running until February next year but perhaps the festive season offers a contemplative, and more relaxed space, in which to explore the artworks on display.
The exhibition is a celebration of 40 years of the diversity of Standard Bank African Art Collection which Standard Bank and Wits University started building in 1979 after entering into an agreement.
Today, the collection holds over 5,000 artworks from different sources — all with the goal of preserving, and ultimately exhibiting, African art.
Seen, Heard and Valued opened on June 9 and will be running until February 26, 2022. The gallery is open from 10am to 4pm Tuesdays to Saturdays.
Irregular by Andrzej Urbanski | Everard Read Johannesburg
This is the second solo exhibition of the Polish-born, Cape Town-based artist with Everard Read Johannesburg.
Lovers of abstract art will enjoy Urbanski’s hard-edged sculptures and his use of mixed-medium spray paint and acrylic for his unique painting technique.
Emma Vandermerwe, curator at Everard Read in Cape Town, describes the sculptor and painter as “a rare breed of artist — one who authentically manages to playfully negotiate perfect applications and concrete designs with a focused ability that denotes fresh and pertinent abstract experimentation.”
Irregular opened on November 18 and will be running until December 22. The gallery is open from 9am to 5pm Tuesdays to Fridays and from 9am to 4pm on Saturdays.