The problems that hamstring this film are manifold but let’s begin with the most obvious one: the accents. For no discernible reason other than that they are playing characters who are Italian, all the actors in this film speak in varying degrees of awfulness with thick caricatured Italian accents straight out of a tone deaf episode of the 1970s British sitcom Mind Your Language. This means that all of their performances are unfortunately hampered by their attempts to speak the mealy dialogue of the unfocused script “like-a dis,” immediately placing a jarring and difficult to overcome obstacle in the way of bringing some sort of relatable humanity to their characters. Gaga in particular ends up sounding like a bad Russian villain in a 1980s straight-to-video action film.

Then there is the messy matter of Scott’s chosen script. Trying to compress what is a sprawling, decades-spanning, multi-eccentric-character tale of greed, ambition and back-stabbing into just over two-and-a-half hours, Johnston and Bentivegna’s screenplay opts for driving the action forward as quickly as possible at the expense of any moments that would allow us to have some time to contemplate the motivations of the players, the broader social factors at play and the particular values and characteristics of the empire at the heart of it all.

The story “goes-a-something-like-a-dis:” Maurizio Gucci (Driver) is a carefree, wealthy, smart young law student who lets his hair down one night in 1978 and goes to a party where he’s immediately uncomfortable and tries to shrink into the background only to find himself the focus of the attentions of a fun-loving young trucking company secretary named Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga). When she realises what his surname is, Patrizia quickly makes sure to bump into him a few days later at the university library and give him her number by writing it in lipstick on the windshield of his Vespa.

Soon Maurizio is introducing his new love to his sickly father, Rodolfo (Jeremy Irons), who is initially charmed by Patrizia but when his son tells him that he plans to marry her he declares her to be a gold digger and promptly disowns his son. Maurizio shacks up with Patrizia and becomes a blue-collar worker washing trucks and having steamy lunchtime sex with his fiancée in the office. Rodolfo’s brother, Aldo (Pacino), who is in charge of the running of the Gucci empire, coaxes Patrizia and Maurizio back into the family fold because his own son, Paulo (a heavily made up unrecognisable and madly over-the-top Jared Leto), is a complete idiot.

When Rodolfo dies, things get messy as Patrizia connives to convince Maurizio to cut his uncle and cousin out of the future plans for the Gucci empire.

It’s at this point that Scott gives up on even trying to offer anything close to motivation for the characters’ actions as somehow, for no particular reason, Maurizio, having been convinced by his dinner-theatre Lady Macbeth to take the throne, soon tires of her and starts an affair with a leggy, glamorous blonde, divorces his wife and spends the family millions like he’s in a luxury version of a shopping trolley dash. He’s overthrown in a boardroom coup and so the House of Gucci falls from family business legend into conglomerate controlled non-Gucci-owned profitability under fashion wunderkind Tom Ford.

The furious Patrizia in cahoots with her trusted psychic, Pia (Selma Hayek, whose real-life husband is the head of the luxury brand conglomerate that currently owns Gucci) comes up with a haphazard plan to hire a couple of shoddy hitman to enact her revenge, which brings us to the final 10 minutes of the film that swiftly dispense with her subsequent trial and conviction for murder.

All of this had the potential to be a deliciously camp baroque melodrama but somehow Scott seems oblivious to the glamorous soap opera delights of his story and chooses to keep things moving as quickly as possible while still managing to deliver a final product that gets bogged down by its lack of care or attention to the details.

Gaga is good enough, mostly because her character is given the closest the script offers to some sort of motivational consideration and because everyone else is mostly so very bad. Pacino’s unpredictable histrionics generally work to his advantage here; Irons looks as if he’s trying to stop himself from laughing at the ridiculous sounds coming out of his mouth and Leto, well he’s at least well on his way to becoming a viral meme sensation if nothing else.

It’s also all incredibly lacking in any kind of visual style or imagination and Scott’s musical choices — intended to remind us what decade we’re in — are the kind of on-the-nose 80s hit selections that your uncle loves to dance to at the New Year’s braai.

Ultimately, for all its glitzy publicity promises, the film is not a high-priced, handmade, lovingly tailored, legacy luxury product but rather a cheap, gaudy knock-off bought for $30 in a downtown market that falls apart almost as soon as you take it home.

*House of Gucci opens in cinemas on December 3