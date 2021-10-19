For many of us, the past year has proven to be an unexpected impetus for introspection and contemplation. For textile artist Billie Zangewa, a homebody, lockdown has been a moment of poignant reflection on her own life, out of which has come the narratives of her silk tapestries. Her most recent work is a glimpse into how she navigates her interior world. Here, the viewer finds kinship in shared vulnerabilities, especially during the pandemic. Unapologetically centred in the domestic space, her work amplifies the theme of women and their interiority.

The household has often been depicted as a space occupied by women’s “timid” efforts in a world that has struggled historically to embrace them fully. But Zangewa describes her home as her safe space, in which she found her grounding eight years ago when her son was born. Her work honours the home, and women’s place within it, as a space of creativity and self-actualisation. Connecting with me via Google Meets from her home in Johannesburg, she is candid about the struggles she has faced in acclimatising to new ways of existing as a family within the home space during lockdown — something with which many parents will find resonance.