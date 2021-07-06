The leader in the South African fine-art auction market, Strauss & Co, presents the third in a series of non-selling exhibitions in which pairs of important modern and contemporary artists are displayed together to highlight synergies and comparisons between their lives and work. This year the exhibition features two great South African painters of society, George Pemba and Robert Hodgins.

These unlikely pairings set off an interesting dynamic: though Pemba and Hodgins were contemporaries in age, and both took painterly observations of society as their main subject matter, in other ways their experience and artistic expression of it could not have been more different.

Pemba is one of the most important 20th-century Black modernist artists in South Africa, approaching the status of a national treasure. Born in 1912 and having lived most of his life in the Eastern Cape, he is one of the artists most typical of the generations of Black artists neglected in the South African art establishment in the mid- to late-20th century, who have come to critical and collector attention in the decades since. His career is primarily marked by a post-expressionist and deeply humane approach to subject matter. Indeed, unusually for a Black artist, Pemba travelled around the country to make observational studies of the everyday lives of South African Black people. Not only did Pemba depict African life in rural areas, but he also painted many scenes of the urban life of ordinary people, caught up in the socio-political situation of his time, with sympathy and pathos.