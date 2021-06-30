Beechwood is living proof that the days of a vegetable garden being the poor cousin of the flower garden are over. At Beechwood, Christopher and Susan Greig’s home in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, the spectacular kitchen garden takes pride of place. It’s the first thing you see when visiting. Created by Christopher, it has a formal design, a contrast to the rest of Beechwood’s meandering and park-like gardens.

“I wanted to create a juxtaposition to the park, with absolute formality and structure, which I don’t have much of elsewhere,” he explains. It’s instantly obvious this garden was created by an artist. At its centre is a square pond (filled with edible waterblommetjies) and a fountain with four spouts, echoing the axes radiating out from it.

“Water is an important aspect, both for the tranquil sound and the wildlife it attracts,” he says. Punctuating the pathways are planter beds made from brick. “The raised beds are essential, not just aesthetically but also practically in terms of goggas. They also warm up quickly in spring, and their height makes them easy to access and manage.”