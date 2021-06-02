“I don’t see a farmer’s fence so much as an intrusion as man’s way of being in the landscape. It seems a necessary way of adapting himself to the land and the land to him,” Goldblatt wrote in Regarding Intersections.

• Markers of Presence opens on June 10 and will run until July 8. Visit the website for more information.

3. The River by Wim Botha | Stevenson Johannesburg

In his 10th exhibition with Stevenson — which can also be viewed online — Wim Botha has created a landscape of miniature dioramas made with walnut carvings.

Having started the work in 2019, the artist says the advent of Covid-19 added a layer of nuance and immediacy to his work, and he has used this to explore themes of history and historical images.

Writing of his work, the artist says, “I use historical images when it turns out that an idea I had or a sensation I experienced was already described by somebody else. In a way, it’s paying homage to that thinking and to those who have come before us.”