Pivoting in a world overtaken by the Covid-19 reality we find ourselves living in, the premium décor and design exhibition that is Design Joburg has shaken things up in 2021.

Instead of an exhibition at the Sandton Convention Centre, the showcase has been reimagined as the Design Joburg Collective (DJC) — with Sanlam Private Wealth still as main sponsor — a Covid-19-friendly showcase that will be held in the Kramerville Design District from June 3 to 5.

2021’s iteration will make use of the various showrooms, galleries, and venues to create a showcase in both indoor and outdoor settings — where visitors can grab a map at the entrance, and amble through the district at their leisure.

As is expected, the DJC promises to highlight innovations in the form of showrooms and pop-ups, which will showcase both Kramerville’s tenants, and a host of creatives and designers who are not represented in the district.

More than 150 local and international brands will highlight everything decor-related — fabrics, accessories, lighting, furniture, flooring, and interior architecture — from names such as Haus by Hertex, St Leger and Viney, Hansgrohe, Sew Sandton and Tonic.

Art lovers can look forward to graffiti and art installations, and work from local artist James Delaney and photographer Trevor Stuurman as well as live demonstrations by French artist Catherine Timotei — to name but three.