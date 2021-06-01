Pivoting in a world overtaken by the Covid-19 reality we find ourselves living in, the premium décor and design exhibition that is Design Joburg has shaken things up in 2021.
Instead of an exhibition at the Sandton Convention Centre, the showcase has been reimagined as the Design Joburg Collective (DJC) — with Sanlam Private Wealth still as main sponsor — a Covid-19-friendly showcase that will be held in the Kramerville Design District from June 3 to 5.
2021’s iteration will make use of the various showrooms, galleries, and venues to create a showcase in both indoor and outdoor settings — where visitors can grab a map at the entrance, and amble through the district at their leisure.
As is expected, the DJC promises to highlight innovations in the form of showrooms and pop-ups, which will showcase both Kramerville’s tenants, and a host of creatives and designers who are not represented in the district.
More than 150 local and international brands will highlight everything decor-related — fabrics, accessories, lighting, furniture, flooring, and interior architecture — from names such as Haus by Hertex, St Leger and Viney, Hansgrohe, Sew Sandton and Tonic.
Art lovers can look forward to graffiti and art installations, and work from local artist James Delaney and photographer Trevor Stuurman as well as live demonstrations by French artist Catherine Timotei — to name but three.
An interactive element to the Collective is a curated selection of live programmes in the form of Conversations at Kramerville — a programme of talks that will take place with industry leaders, and new and established designers. Forming part of the three-day line-up is a wine tasting and food pairing from luxury kitchen appliance company ILVE, a sneak peak at Stuart Graham’s new collection, and an introduction to Furniturespot — a local furniture and design company.
Another exciting showcase not to miss is the Turbine Art Fair x La Grange Interiors art and design mash-up. “The much-loved source of many Joburg’s collectors will be taking over the walls of the La Grange Interiors showroom with a specially curated exhibition of work from an array of exciting young SA artists,” read a media release. Expect to see artworks from Abongile Sidzumo, Kylie Wentzel, Nandipha Mntambo and more, alongside La Grange’s contemporary yet understated furniture pieces.
The talks will be presented in different pop-ups and showrooms around the district and will be open to attend on a first-come-first-serve basis. A full line-up of the programme can be found on the DJC website.
If you’ve worked up an appetite, a selection of gourmet food and drinks stalls will quench your thirst with offerings from Hendrick's Gin, Steenberg Vineyards, Naked Coffee and a selection of foodie treats.
When: DJC will be taking place from 9am-5pm on June 3-4, and from 9am–3pm on June 5.
Price: Free to attend
Register: As part of Covid-19 protocols, visitors need to register prior to entering the showroom either online, or at the gate.
• Additional reporting by Katharynn Kesselaar.