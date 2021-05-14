This Sunday will see the opening of Strauss & Co’s auction, starting with the Single-Owner Private Collection of Fine Wines (May 16), and closing with the Modern, Post-War and Contemporary Art collection (May 17—18). The auction will be open for in-person bidding at the Strauss & Co offices in Houghton, but will also be live-streamed to bidders across the world who can browse the 3D exhibition online.

With more than 200 lots of works by important modern, post-war, and contemporary artists and a number of rare pieces worthy of any impressive art collection, we spoke to Dr Alastair Meredith, senior art specialist at Strauss & Co, to find out what notable artworks avid collectors should keep an eye out for.

1. Lot 126: William Kentridge, Untitled Drawing for Il Ritorno d’Ulisse, charcoal and white pastel on paper, (estimate R5m—R6m)

Certainly not the only Kentridge work in the auction, Untitled Drawing for Il Ritorno d’Ulisse is a significant piece that forms part of his artistic career, drawing both on previous imagery used by the artist and preceding new motifs in his work.