The global art world is abuzz with the news that heavyweight auction house Christie’s recently auctioned off, in an online auction of course, a digital collage by an artist named Beeple for $69.4-million, in a groundbreaking sale of a non-physical artwork. The price for the piece, titled Everydays: The First 5,000 Days, puts Beeple (real name Mike Winkelmann) in the top three most valuable living artists, along with more familiar contemporary art names Jeff Koons and David Hockney. The sale marked a first digital-only sale for a major auction house, and it was paid for with cryptocurrency, another first.

Why all the fuss? Well, maybe you’ve wondered why the Mona Lisa is what it is. Probably the most famous artwork in the world is a little, um, unprepossessing in real life. It’s small, quite gloomy, and indistinct; hidden behind its security glass and a horde of tourists taking pictures of each other taking pictures of it (pre-pandemic, that is).

What it does have is an aura — like other famous artworks, it is an irreplaceable and unique object, in its case probably also priceless. The whole art market trades in exactly this quality, assigning value to an object — the artwork — that is unique, or, to use the rather awkward term that Beeple’s sale has made all the rage, it is non-fungible.

WHAT ARE NFTS?

The real big news about Beeple’s record-breaking sale is that the work was accompanied by an NFT, or “Nifty” — a digital, non-fungible token that is unique and cannot be replaced. The uniqueness of collectible artworks — their rarity — combined with their authenticity as works by a particular artist gives them a large part of their market value. The problem for digital artists creating and distributing work on the internet has been the works’ propensity to be easily copied and pasted. Artsy reports that the founder of NFT fund Metapurse (yes, they even have asset management) bought the piece. The pseudonymous buyer MetaKovan says the piece is worth multiples of what he paid for it — in his view, up to $1-billion — because “it is the most valuable piece of art for this generation”.