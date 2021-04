• Vanille Bleue will run from April 8 to 26 May. Visit Goodman Gallery for more information.

5. VOMA

The Virtual Online Museum of Art (VOMA) is the world’s first entirely virtual art museum — from the paintings and drawings on its “walls” to the computer-generated building that appears on your screen.

Launched in September 2020 at a time when most art museums were shut, it embraces the idea of offering visitors the opportunity to experience art and stories from across the world without moving from their screens.

Current exhibitions include Breaking into Colour, which looks at ways in which artists use colour to break away from tradition. It includes works, among others, from Joan Mitchell, Takahashi Murakami and Vincent van Gogh. Reclaiming the Body features work from Frida Kahlo, Sandro Botticelli and Trulee Hall, and explores how art has historically assisted in shaping social prejudice against women.

In keeping with the times, VOMA has also recently acquired its first non-fungible token (NFT) artwork, Into the Light from artist Melvin Galapon.

• To find out more and explore some of the exhibitions, visit VOMA.