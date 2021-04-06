• The auction will run from April 11 to 13. For more information or to register to bid, visit straussart.co.za.

3. Nōs/Us by Shany van den Berg | Everard Read, Cape Town

In her solo exhibition, Shany van den Berg’s work focuses on the human experience during the Covid-19 pandemic with the premise that, no matter how physically separated we’ve all been over the past year, we’re not in it alone.

Included in her artworks are floral motifs inspired by the dire consequences the pandemic had on the cut-flower supply chain, with millions of flowers having gone to waste. Using images of these dumped flowers, van den Berg explores themes of devastation and anxiety, as well as hope and solidarity as felt throughout the pandemic.