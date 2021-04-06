1. Human Grace by Nelson Makamo | Everard Read, Cape Town
Nelson Makamo’s latest body of work — created during a residency at Everard Read at Leeu Estates in Franschhoek earlier this year — is an attempt to capture everyday people going about their lives in the chaos that is the city.
The works are mainly in charcoal, ink, acrylic, oil and watercolours, and at their heart they convey warmth and emotion. As Makamo says, “My work will always talk to the grace of humanity.”
• Human Grace will run until April 30. Visit Everard Read for more information.
2. 19th Century, Modern, Post-War and Contemporary Art, Decorative Arts, Jewellery and Wine Auction | Strauss & Co
Strauss & Co’s first live event for 2021 will be held over three days in April. Collectors can expect the finest in the categories of modern, post-war and contemporary art; jewellery; wine; and decorative arts.
Notable artworks include landscapes by Johan Hendrik Pierneef and Thomas Bowler and contemporary graphics by Banksy and Mr Brainwash. The auction — which will be live streamed via Strauss & Co’s website — will also include a historical art collection from KWV, and two collections of Chinese porcelain.
• The auction will run from April 11 to 13. For more information or to register to bid, visit straussart.co.za.
3. Nōs/Us by Shany van den Berg | Everard Read, Cape Town
In her solo exhibition, Shany van den Berg’s work focuses on the human experience during the Covid-19 pandemic with the premise that, no matter how physically separated we’ve all been over the past year, we’re not in it alone.
Included in her artworks are floral motifs inspired by the dire consequences the pandemic had on the cut-flower supply chain, with millions of flowers having gone to waste. Using images of these dumped flowers, van den Berg explores themes of devastation and anxiety, as well as hope and solidarity as felt throughout the pandemic.
• Nōs/Us will run from April 7 to 30. Visit Everard Read for more information.
4. Vanille Bleue by Paul Maheke | Goodman Gallery, Johannesburg
In his first solo exhibition in Africa, French artist Paul Maheke presents Vanille Bleue, a body of work he produced as journal entries made during lockdown. The exhibition will feature drawings, text and sound, and will feature the artist’s actual journal to drive home the idea of vulnerability.
Maheke is widely considered one of the most exciting young talents of his generation. He presented a breakthrough exhibition at the Chisenhale Gallery in London in 2018 and will be included in this year’s British Art Show — a leading survey of emerging artists in the UK.
• Vanille Bleue will run from April 8 to 26 May. Visit Goodman Gallery for more information.
5. VOMA
The Virtual Online Museum of Art (VOMA) is the world’s first entirely virtual art museum — from the paintings and drawings on its “walls” to the computer-generated building that appears on your screen.
Launched in September 2020 at a time when most art museums were shut, it embraces the idea of offering visitors the opportunity to experience art and stories from across the world without moving from their screens.
Current exhibitions include Breaking into Colour, which looks at ways in which artists use colour to break away from tradition. It includes works, among others, from Joan Mitchell, Takahashi Murakami and Vincent van Gogh. Reclaiming the Body features work from Frida Kahlo, Sandro Botticelli and Trulee Hall, and explores how art has historically assisted in shaping social prejudice against women.
In keeping with the times, VOMA has also recently acquired its first non-fungible token (NFT) artwork, Into the Light from artist Melvin Galapon.
• To find out more and explore some of the exhibitions, visit VOMA.