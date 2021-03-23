Straddling the line between art and craft — pottery has only been recognised as a fine art for a nanosecond of the time it’s been in existence, more often relegated to the decorative arts or crafts realm — ceramics are finding new popularity in increasingly mainstream sources for their cathartic and multifaceted appeal.

It’s precisely this accessibility that makes it so beloved of would-be crafters and amateur artists looking for a way to expand their skills or express their pent-up creativity. And its current voguish status with celebrities — Seth Rogen creates vases and vessels prolifically, while Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly spend evenings in Pitt’s studio making pottery over sandwiches — has propelled it into the spotlight as a desirable pastime. And while in no way are they re-inventing the wheel, this high-profile celebration of ceramics is making it ever more aspirational as a mode of creativity.

SA’s thriving ceramics scene is alive with artists pushing the envelope and exploring their spiritual and personal narratives through the medium. Ceri Muller thinks SA is catching up with the international scene. “Younger artists are starting to explore more traditional art forms in a modern way,” she says.