How many times have you seen an artwork fetching the big bucks and thought, “I had a chance to buy one of those at a quarter of a price years ago, I can’t believe I didn’t snap it up”? To avoid a repeat performance, here are some clever tips about buying in various art and design categories at the moment.

1. SOUTH AFRICAN CERAMICS

Last year, Strauss & Co sold a plate by South African-born, Amsterdam-based ceramicist Ruan Hoffman for around R30,000 — three times its pre-sale estimate (R8,000 - R12,000). It was one of a few works that went for well over double their estimates. In the November online-only auction, A Pair of Green-glazed earthenware Figures of Hares by Nico Masemola, with an estimate of R10,000 to R15,000, went for over R60,000! Executive director Susie Goodman points out that South Africa has a strong tradition of ceramic art, both ancient and modern. It’s associated with renowned art centres such as Rorke’s Drift, where ceramics formed part of the education of many prominent artists, to pioneering studios such as Kalahari — not to mention a strong tradition of the so-called “Studio Potters”. Add to that the fact that some of our top artists, including William Kentridge, Robert Hodgins, and Deborah Bell, have dabbled in the medium, and you have enormous depth in a field that remains largely untapped.