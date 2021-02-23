MALCOLM KLUK AND CHRISTIAAN GABRIËL DU TOIT’S FASHION-FORWARD PAD

“We like our homes to be layered and multi-dimensional. Inside talks to outside. Drama talks to charm. It’s almost like painting; there is balance and chaos working together.” Fashion designers Malcolm Kluk and Christiaan Gabriël du Toit are showing me around their double-volume apartment in Clarens, a head-turner of a development of nine condo-style units in Sea Point, Cape Town. Clarens combines a modernist, breeze-bricked façade with Guggenheim-esque curves and is the new star in the constellation of the duo’s KLÛK CGDT property portfolio.

“It all started when we redid the design studio in Cape Town’s Bree Street,” explains Kluk. “We got so into it because, as with fashion, we liked tailoring the space, solving the practical problems, and producing some-thing that was unmistakably our aesthetic language and really feel-good to live in.”

Backtrack a couple of years prior to their move to the Bree Street loft and the plot circles back to the exact same spot in Clarens Road. “The original house here was huge, ramshackle, and eclectic in a huge, ram-shackle, and eclectic garden. I remember the estate agent being completely lost for words, and not in a good way, when we decided to put it on the market and move into town,” Kluk recalls.

In the end, they didn’t sell, moved downtown anyway and, with Hours Clear architects, redeveloped the Clarens site. The process has taken it from a mad-cap-and-magpie way of living to plush, carpet-clad lifts, self-filtering raised swimming pools, and bespoke brickwork. It’s been a lengthy journey, but one constant has been the focus on eclectic collecting and customising, which in turn has evolved into a unique style perhaps best described as pared-back exoticism.