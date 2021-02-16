Sure, Jozi might lack the easy appeal of Durban’s warm ocean and laid-back lifestyle, or Cape Town’s raw natural beauty but the continent’s economic powerhouse is famous for a cosmopolitan vibrancy, temperate climate, and an urban legend that it’s the world’s largest manmade forest. While newer areas suffer from a proliferation of pastiche security estates and lack a sense of place, Joburg’s established suburbs offer tree-lined streets, public green spaces and many tasteful houses in large, well-tended gardens. These older homes range from understated mid-century bungalows (some of South Africa’s most notable modernist architects were based in the city) to stately stone mansions constructed by the randlords who founded the city.

We’ve trawled the market and found Joburg classics that are currently for sale and should go onto your property wishlist right now.

1. LYSTANWOLD ROAD, Saxonwold

At first glance, this Cape-Dutch Revival offers all the best aspects of a Joburg heritage home. Picturesque gables, an expansive garden, and character features such as timber floors and bay windows. An elegant and sensitive extension was added by acclaimed architect Sydney Abramowich in the 1970s for then owner and South African artist Hannatjie van der Wat. The modernist pavilion addition is a celebration of mid-century elegance that would make even Mies van der Rohe proud. Typical Bauhaus-inspired design cues include expansive glazing, lithe linear roof planes, terracotta floor tiles, mosaic wall panels and even a conversation pit. It’s important that modern extensions shouldn’t overwhelm a heritage property and the understated ’70s extension forms a restrained and masterful counterpoint to the more traditional original dwelling.