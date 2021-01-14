“As people look for ways to fortify themselves with energy, clarity, and hope to overcome the continuing uncertainty, spirited and emboldening shades satisfy our quest for vitality. Pantone 13-0647 Illuminating is a bright and cheerful yellow sparkling with vivacity, a warming yellow shade imbued with solar power. Pantone 17-5104 Ultimate Gray is emblematic of solid and dependable elements which are everlasting and provide a firm foundation,’ said the brand in its statement announcing the choice. Locally consult Plascon and Dulux for their selection of yellow and grey shades.

3. Comfortable nostalgia

As we nested and rested in 2021, forced by circumstance to create havens of our houses, it became glaringly obvious that comfort is essential to the notion of home. Hard edges and sterile spaces no longer have a place in spaces that are required now more than ever to nurture our physical and emotional wellbeing. Simultaneously we’re seeing a strong sense of nostalgia and a longing for what was — a result perhaps of the current challenges we face. These two directions combine quite charmingly in a design trend that celebrates traditional décor motifs and rustic beauty.

Cottagecore, as the larger lifestyle aesthetic is known, romanticises the idea of a simple country life, and this has filtered into the interiors world in the form of time-honoured traditions and ‘old-fashioned’ styles. Think chintz and still-life paintings, bunches of meadow blooms, floral wallpaper (see Lemon’s extensive range of archivally inspired floral and foliage patterns), well-loved antiques and cosy sofas — your grandmother’s house, but more curated. Greg Mellor’s De Hoek house and Jacques Erasmus’ Jonkmanshof are both elevated examples of this trend that’s swept the internet and each offers an inspiring way to achieve pastoral, but polished perfection.