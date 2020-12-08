After being closed for many months due to Covid-19, the Nirox Sculpture Park has reopened with a bang. In addition to boasting the most beautiful gardens in Gauteng, Nirox is now home to a delicious new eatery brought to you by those South American barbecue wizards from Che Argentine Grill, as well as a new exhibition space.

A weekend outing beyond Joburg’s city limits is always a good idea, especially when there is a leisurely walk, art, and a special meal involved. and then there was fire (that’s right, no caps. This is termed an “anti-brand”) is the new restaurant at Nirox, open from 10am to 6pm, Thursdays to Sundays. It’s situated where the old pavilion used to be and its menu offers a wood-fired grill, a tapas café, and a farm table option. Bits on the menu that grabbed our attention are naturally grass-fed beef and acorn-fed pork on the grill as well as tapas such as Chorizo Argentino, flat bread with morcilla and apple, and fish ceviche.