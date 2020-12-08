and then there was fire, Nirox Sculpture Park.
and then there was fire, Nirox Sculpture Park.
Image: Julia Jane

After being closed for many months due to Covid-19, the Nirox Sculpture Park has reopened with a bang. In addition to boasting the most beautiful gardens in Gauteng, Nirox is now home to a delicious new eatery brought to you by those South American barbecue wizards from Che Argentine Grill, as well as a new exhibition space.

A weekend outing beyond Joburg’s city limits is always a good idea, especially when there is a leisurely walk, art, and a special meal involved. and then there was fire (that’s right, no caps. This is termed an “anti-brand”) is the new restaurant at Nirox, open from 10am to 6pm, Thursdays to Sundays. It’s situated where the old pavilion used to be and its menu offers a wood-fired grill, a tapas café, and a farm table option. Bits on the menu that grabbed our attention are naturally grass-fed beef and acorn-fed pork on the grill as well as tapas such as Chorizo Argentino, flat bread with morcilla and apple, and fish ceviche.

The exhibition space has opened with a showcase of new work by Nicholas Hlobo, and look out for the magnificent rammed-earth architecture of the structure. And there are more exciting developments coming from the Nirox team next year. 58 is a holistic wellness retreat that will be opening across the road and has been billed as a place to “reconnect to ourselves, others and nature”. After what we have been through in 2020, we’ll be joining the queue.

You might also like...

Six outdoor private sculpture parks to explore in Cape Town and Joburg

Fresh air. Beauty. Open space. Here’s the Wanted guide to private sculpture gardens to explore
Art & Design
2 months ago

Land art flourishes, and verdant dreams come to life at Steyn City

Joburg's lush lifestyle resort encourages friends and family to step outside and interact with its artistic offerings
Art & Design
3 weeks ago

Art on the streets: The best of Joburg's public, outdoor urban art scene

Let’s take it outside to the heart of SA public art, the Johannesburg inner city
Art & Design
2 months ago

 From the December edition of Wanted, 2020.

© Wanted 2020 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X