Coffee-table books are a curious phenomenon. I own an enormous Bauhaus book, found at Foyles in London, schlepped back to South Africa in my hand luggage but never read and now used as a very minimal-chic MacBook stand. Johannesburg Style, Clive Chipkin’s tribute to architectural excellence in the City of Gold, is an infinitely more loved purchase: read and reread so many times it’s falling to bits. The books we place on our coffee tables offer a window into the things that make us tick, the lives we live and the ones we aspire to. They’re powerful stuff. A luxurious, black Tom Ford tome can instantly inject an edge of risqué Manhattan glamour into even the most generic Fourways cluster house interior — a sort of cool-by-association effect.

I’ll never get enough of the beautiful covers, luscious photographs, pages of endless escape, and the simple way a good coffee-table book affords a Pinterest-perfect finish to almost any space. Here are a couple of options to feed your burgeoning addiction too.

1. UP UP: STORIES OF JOHANNESBURG’S HIGHRISES:

Edited by Nele Dechmann, Fabian Jaggi, Katrin Murbach and Nicola Ruffo.Photographs by Mpho Mokgadi (Fourthwall)

Up Up documents the transformation of downtown Joburg’s modernist skyscrapers, from monuments of corporate mid-century South Africa to diverse, vertical ecosystems sustaining today’s cosmopolitan African metropolis. The book explores icons — including the Art-Deco Anstey’s ziggurat building and the legendary Carlton Centre. Historical documents and photographs are juxtaposed against images of the contemporary city, poignantly captured by photographer Mpho Mokgadi.

This is the perfect addition to the lounges of architects, artists, and lovers of mid-century design and South African cityscapes.

2. DESIGNING HISTORY: THE EXTRAORDINARY ART & STYLE OF THE OBAMA WHITE HOUSE:

Michael S Smith (Rizzoli)