In the vein of doing auctions slightly differently in 2020, Strauss & Co has replaced its traditional end-of-year auctions in Johannesburg and Cape Town with a consolidated virtual sale taking place from November 8-11.

Kicking off with wine on Sunday, NORTH/SOUTH will showcase some of the best items on offer in terms of art, jewellery and decorative art and will conclude with a session selling modern, post-war and contemporary art.

With more than 900 lots that will be sold off over eight curated sessions, we took a sneak peek at what will be on offer. Here are some of our top selections from each collection.

CONTEMPORARY ART: Lot 814: Judith Mason’s Women Artists Need Wives (estimate R200,000 — 300,000).

Mason died in 2016, and according to Alastair Meredith, Strauss & Co’s head of department for paintings, drawings, prints and sculpture in Johannesburg, she is likely in time to become identified as one of the most important artists who have worked in SA in the last 100 years. One of six works by Mason, Women Artists Need Wives is considered to be the most important of her works in the sale.

WINE: Lot 75: A four bottle lot of Gevrey-Chambertin 1er Cru Clos Sain Jaques from 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2010 from Domaine Armand Rousseau Père et Fils (estimate R55,000-75,000.

Produced by one of Burgandy’s greatest domains, the 2008’s expected maturity is between 2018 and 2038 while the 2010’s expected maturity is between 2025 and 2045.