Like James Dean’s signature white t-shirt, Audrey Hepburn’s black Chanel dress, or Steve McQueen’s tortoiseshell Persols, enduring style is classic, subdued, and unforgettable in equal measure. Iconic without being vulgar, evergreen design champions considered proportion, masterful planning, purposeful form, and calculated restraint, rather than bowing to prevailing desires for cheap spectacle or seasonal vogue. The rule of thumb: less is always more. The South African buildings on this list are a tribute to the longevity of timeless architectural beauty and proof that good taste never goes out of fashion.

1. City of Johannesburg Council Chamber Civic Boulevard, Braamfontein StudioMAS, 2017

This delicate, glazed, civic chamber hovers weightlessly above a circular reflective pond. The building forms an architectural metaphor for transparent governance, public accountability, and urban connectivity. The new chamber provides the perfect counter-point to the brutal, monolithic, seemingly impermeable concrete bunker of the 1970s Civic Centre that shares the same site.